Candy Head's CBD Candy is Expanding Throughout the U.S.

Unlike nearly all other CBD edible brands, Candy Head's Full Spectrum candies use the best possible Full Spectrum oils available, while still maintaining highly competitive pricing to brands that only use CBD Isolates.

Candy Head's trusted edibles are based out of Rhode Island and are hard candies, which provide optimal absorption of the many compounds found in Full Spectrum oil. By slowly consuming the hard candy, you are giving the Full Spectrum oil the time that it needs to properly absorb fully into your system. Not only are you consuming the most effective Full Spectrum oil, you are consuming it in the most efficient way possible.

Ian, Candy Head's founder, has a son with scoliosis, the sideways curvature of the spine, which can cause a lot of pain, especially when you are a young, growing boy. His doctor only wanted to treat him with Valium.

Instead, as a concerned parent, he decided to find an alternative treatment. After researching various treatment options, he discovered CBD and its countless benefits.

"We did not use any other treatment," Ian said. "Now, a few years later, Max has little-to-no pain. He does everything that a young adult should be doing." Ian then realized that his solution could benefit thousands of others, so he created Candy Head.

Candy Head prioritizes health and safety. The Candy Head team includes two certified food safety managers and one FSMA-certified QA food safety specialist with MA Allergen Awareness certification. Candy Head also uses a 3rd-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency.

None of Candy Head's products contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts.

