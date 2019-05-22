Candy Head's CBD-Infused Hard Candies Now Available on VitaBeauti.Com

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Candy Head's CBD-infused hard candies are now available on the popular health and wellness portal, VitaBeauti.Com.

VitaBeauti.Com now offers for sale Candy Head Full-Spectrum 15 mg CBD Hard Candy Variety Pack (25 Count).

"We are excited to announce that Candy Head's variety pack is available at VitaBeauti.Com. We planned to expand our distribution network in 2019, and this is a good first step," said Ian Gilley, founder of the enterprise, a Rhode Island-based company which makes CBD-infused hard candies.

Candy Head hard candies use full-spectrum CBD oil, which is full of therapeutic terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, and fatty acids. Separately, these ingredients have benefits but together, they create an "entourage effect" which increases the product's health value.

CBD oil is now legal in many states. The 2018 Farm Bill removed significant restrictions that had limited consumer access to the potential health benefits of CBD. There is a growing number of studies that suggests CBD oil can help people with epilepsy, acne, diabetes, ADHD, heart disease and Parkinson's.

CBD Oil Review also lists the following possible health benefits of CBD:

Digestive aid, eases nausea Analgesic pain relief and anti-inflammatory Social anxiety relief May prevent certain types of tumors Antipsychotic relief

"This is an exciting time for the CBD industry," Gilley said. "We believe we have developed a CBD product that is quickly absorbed into the body and is easy to take. And it tastes great."

Candy Head opted for hard candy over CBD elixirs because it provides optimal absorption of the many compounds found in full-spectrum oil. The company uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive the precise amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's offerings contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts. They are also vegan-friendly.





For more information, visit candy-head.com .

