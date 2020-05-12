Candy Manufacturer Goes Live on ProcessPro Global ERP Solution

SHAKOPEE, Minn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software powered by Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), is pleased to announce the successful upgrade go live of its Global software by Primrose Candy Company, a Chicago-based candy and dietary supplement contract and private label manufacturer.

Primrose Candy, a longtime ProcessPro client, recently transitioned to Global - the latest product offering powered by OSAS. The new software platform is built on leading Microsoft technologies and designed for adaptability to meet the unique requirements of a clients' specific business. The enhancements provided by the Global solution offer the ability to place more power and flexibility in the end-users' hands, leading to an overall improved user experience.

Since going live, Primrose Candy is benefiting from the ease of making screen changes and adding customized fields through an intuitive drag-and-drop feature in Global's Design Studio. In addition, their users now have the ability to save favorite tasks and daily functions, leading to increased navigational efficiencies and a streamlined experience. With the integrated Advanced Analytics solution, Primrose Candy has the ability to create interactive reports and graphs of their business data to analyze their operations. Through this transition and with future releases, Global will continue to support the company's initiatives with robust baseline software and user-feedback driven functionality.

"Primrose Candy's commitment to reinvest in their ProcessPro solution was a decision based not only on the enhancements of the Global platform but also on the high level of support and industry expertise they receive from our staff," stated Molly Caron, Director, Delivery Services. "For over a decade, we have been their ERP provider of choice and are pleased to continue this partnership."

Founded in 1928, Primrose Candy Company is a Chicago-based company that manufactures hard and chewy candies, as well as popcorn confections and dietary supplements. Primrose Candy strives to nurture partnerships with their current distributors, as well as build new connections across the country to establish national coverage. The company understands that by continually raising the bar on efficiency, quality and flexibility their team is able to service contract manufacturing, private brand, retail and bulk accounts beyond their expectations. For more information, visit https://www.primrosecandy.com

OSAS is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management, and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Master, Impress, Flex-Pack, Traverse Global Service, and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit www.osas.com/processpro.

