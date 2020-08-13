Canela.TV Launches Canelitas, A New Short-Form Content Offering For Mobile Viewers

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela.TV, a free streaming service offering U.S. Hispanic audiences culturally relevant, bilingual programming, proudly announces the launch of Canelitas, a short-form video platform giving time-starved viewers access to lifestyle content within the Canela.TV mobile app. Videos such as makeup tutorials, cooking tips, celebrity news, music, and much more have been created by providers such as Cultura Colectiva, one of the 10 most important digital publishers in Latin America.

"Since the launch of Canela.TV, we have been committed to connecting audiences with their culture and are thrilled to expand this to a format that will be relevant among Millennials and Gen Z," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "From our experience and data, we know that our viewers want to engage with content that is dynamic, snackable and accessible at their fingertips, and we are confident that the partnership with Cultural Colectiva will help us achieve just that."

According to Deloitte's Digital media trends survey, 84 percent of Gen Z and 81 percent of Millennials consume videos that are 15 minutes or less, representing a lucrative opportunity for advertisers looking to reach this demographic. The same study revealed that those who consume more than an hour of short-form video clips per week have above-average subscription rates but seek customized advertising in order to enhance their viewing experience. Canelitas is primed to offer brands the opportunity to integrate their products in an organic and engaging way.

Some highlights of the culturally relevant content available for free on Canelitas include:

"Foodies De Casa" Kiwilimon's cooking show profiles recipes and dishes from around the world

Kiwilimon's cooking show profiles recipes and dishes from around the world "Plano B," (Level B) features videos of the most incredible places to see around Mexico City , helping U.S.-based Latinos better understand their heritage

(Level B) features videos of the most incredible places to see around , helping U.S.-based Latinos better understand their heritage "The History Machine" is an aminated short series featuring some of the most important historical characters including Frida Kahlo , Lumiere Brothers , George Melies , among others

"Cultura Colectiva is proud to partner with Canela.TV and provide original video and animation content for Canelitas, produced by our multidisciplinary and creative team based in Mexico City," said Patricia Cordero, Editor-In-Chief. "This partnership will help us grow our reach among the lucrative U.S. Hispanic audience and we look forward to sharing inspirational stories that will connect Latino viewers to their roots and history."

Canelitas is now accessible through the Canela.TV Mobile app, which can be downloaded at App Store and Google Play .

To leverage Canelitas for brand integration opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 20 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and is female- and minority-owned. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

