Canfield Scientific Premieres New AI Solutions Including the Most Advanced Grading System for Suspicious Lesions - DEXI™ and the Fastest and Most Convenient Hair Consultation Solution - HairMetrix™

MADRID, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) annual meeting 10-12 October, in Madrid, Spain, Canfield Scientific will showcase several new, innovative AI-driven dermatology solutions along with significant enhancements to their aesthetic solutions.

DEXI is a ground-breaking scoring system calculated to assist in the diagnosis of suspicious lesions. Using D ermoscopy EX plainable I ntelligence, and using EX plainable AI algorithms, DEXI has been trained on more than 66,000 annotated dermoscopy images. And for physician education and training, DEXI is also part of Canfield's AI Challenge, a system that tests a clinician's diagnosis of suspicious lesions compared to the AI algorithms. Canfield welcomes dermatologists to booth C38 to take the AI Challenge.

Lesion Change Detection has been added to DermaGraphix IntelliStudio® (2D) and VECTRA® WB360 (3D) systems, using Canfield's Markerless Tracking and AI algorithms. Canfield's new Lesion Change Detection corresponds lesions for sequential body map images, lesions are segmented, measured and compared to reveal new and evolving lesions.

As the recognized global leader in hair loss measurement research, Canfield is also introducing HairMetrix™. HairMetrix is the first AI-driven, non-invasive hair consultation solution that provides immediate hair measurements of unclipped hair. This fully automated real-time analysis solution requires no hair clipping and allows for appropriate treatment plans and objective outcome monitoring to be easily communicated to patients. With an easy-to-use and easy-to-learn interface, anyone in the office can prepare and manage the hair image capture process. With HairMetrix, clinics no longer need third party labs to evaluate images of unclipped hair, avoiding unwanted delays and fees.

Additional technology demonstrations on display include the VECTRA WB180 3D Body Mapping Solution, Confocal Integration with Caliber I.D./MAVIG, VECTRA H2 with 3D Facial Skin Analysis, the IntelliStage™ - 360o Turntable, the updated Luminis Dermatoscope, the new VISIA® Version 8.3 with improved RBX® Display and VISIA's Advanced Aging and Advanced Injectables Simulation Modules.

According to Doug Canfield, Founder and President of Canfield Scientific, Inc., "Dermatologists around the world asked Canfield to bring the elegance, power, ease of use and reporting of our other market-leading systems to the specialties of dermsocopy and hair consultations. Now, with the latest versions of DEXI, Lesion Change Detection and HairMetrix, we can deliver an outstanding experience to more customers and enhance their consultative process."

Canfield Scientific will be exhibiting at the 28th EADV Congress on 10-12 October 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The full range of medical dermatology and aesthetic systems will be available directly from Canfield Scientific in the US as well as in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. For purchases in other countries, the Canfield global distribution partner networks are offering the full Canfield product lines. For detailed information and pricing on all the product and services from Canfield Scientific please visit: http://www.canfieldsci.com.

SOURCE Canfield Scientific

Related Links

https://www.canfieldsci.com/

