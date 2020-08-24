Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB274.1 million ( US$38.8 million ) compared with RMB336.3 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted the domestic automotive industry.

( ) compared with in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted the domestic automotive industry. After-market services facilitation revenues increased to RMB52.5 million ( US$7.4 million ), or 19.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.

( ), or 19.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth. The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4,946.0 million ( US$700.1 million ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB37,497.3 million ( US$5,307.4 million ) as of June 30, 2020 .

( ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was ( ) as of . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 1.59% and 0.84%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020 , as compared to 2.00% and 0.56%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020 .

, as compared to 2.00% and 0.56%, respectively, as of . The number of dealers covered by the Company was 44,521 as of June 30, 2020 , compared to 45,688 as of March 31, 2020 . The decrease was a result of Cango's efforts to optimize the efficiency of its dealership network by removing certain dealers that failed to meet the Company's standards for operating risks and/or transaction referral capabilities.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "While the overall auto industry has shown signs of gradual recovery, the difficult conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic persisted through the end of the second quarter, and therefore the speed of that recovery, especially in lower-tier cities where the majority of our business operates, was slower than our previous expectations. In addition, low- and mid-range car models, as well as cars produced by domestic car manufacturers, were impacted more than high-end car models and those cars manufactured through joint ventures with foreign firms. Despite these headwinds, our after-market services facilitation business achieved an outstanding performance, mainly attributable to the prompt development of our insurance facilitation services. In particular, the car insurance contracts we facilitated in the second quarter grew significantly compared with the previous quarter. Also of note, the quality of our assets has improved considerably in the second quarter, as reflected by the improvement in our M1+ overdue ratio of 1.59% as of June 30, 2020 compared with 2.00% as of March 31, 2020. On the other hand, some of last quarter's M1+ delinquencies have become M3+ delinquencies, but within a very reasonable range. We remain committed to applying a rigorous and comprehensive risk management policy and are confident in our ability to maintain the quality of our assets going forward.

"Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to keep momentum going by further expanding the auto loan facilitation business into the higher-end segment of the market. We have established a dedicated team to target this large market segment which has untapped potential. Additionally, we will continue to grow our insurance facilitation services by exploring more prime insurance transaction channels and expanding our insurance product offerings. We believe that 2020 is a very unique and pivotal year for the auto industry due to COVID-19, and a great time to push our strategic initiatives and find new directions for long-term growth. With more support from government and improved consumers' confidence, we feel optimistic about the auto finance industry in the second half of this year. Fortified by our competitive advantages and unique market position, we may continue to create more value for our clients, partners and shareholders, while contributing to the development of the entire industry," Mr. Lin concluded.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we generated RMB274.1 million in total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, outperforming the high end of our previous guidance by approximately 10%. In addition, we continue to see our cost optimization measures working, with gross margin maintained at a healthy level in the second quarter. We also regained positive operating income, mainly attributable to our effective cost control initiatives and improved asset quality as a result of effective post-loan management. As a result, our bottom line increased to RMB70.2 million compared with a net loss of RMB34.7 million in the previous quarter. While uncertainty remains given the challenging operating environment, we are pleased with the strength of our business fundamentals and remain encouraged by the long-term prospects for our business.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB274.1 million (US$38.8 million) compared to RMB336.3 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 46.3% to RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) from RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2019, and the increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to cross-sell insurance facilitation services.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB207.4 million (US$29.4 million) compared to RMB252.0 million in the same period of 2019. This was in line with the decrease in the Company's sales volume.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18.3% to RMB102.8 million ( US$14.6 million ) from RMB125.8 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was 37.5% compared to 37.4% in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was 37.5% compared to 37.4% in the same period of 2019. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB42.4 million ( US$6.0 million ) compared to RMB44.5 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 15.5% from 13.2% in the same period of 2019.

( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 15.5% from 13.2% in the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB66.0 million ( US$9.3 million ) compared to RMB53.4 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 24.1% from 15.9% in the same period of 2019.

( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 24.1% from 15.9% in the same period of 2019. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB12.9 million ( US$1.8 million ) compared to RMB12.2 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 4.7% from 3.6% in the same period of 2019. The increase was a result of the Company's efforts to maintain a stable level of investment in research and development projects.

( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 4.7% from 3.6% in the same period of 2019. The increase was a result of the Company's efforts to maintain a stable level of investment in research and development projects. Net gain on risk assurance liabilities in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB42.9 million ( US$6.1 million ) compared with a net loss of RMB76.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net gain on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to a decrease in the delinquent loan balance and default rate.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB66.7 million (US$9.4 million), compared with RMB84.3 million in the same period of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB70.2 million (US$9.9 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB92.3 million (US$13.1 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the second quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.47 (US$0.07). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.61 (US$0.09). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,010.3 million (US$284.5 million), compared to RMB2,741.0 million as of March 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the dividend paid in May and the repayment of debts.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB300 million and RMB330 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

The Company's investee, Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto"), was listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 30, 2020. Cango currently holds 39,194,413 Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto. The listing is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company's investment in Li Auto, and the change in fair value of investment may have a significant impact on the Company's third quarter financial results.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-905-945 Conference ID: Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through August 31, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10147234

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）









As of December 31,

2019

As of June 30,

2020







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





2,002,314,688

2,010,317,864 284,542,025 Restricted cash - current





970,993,759

484,332,950 68,552,880 Short-term investments





597,265,740

835,048,818 118,193,489 Accounts receivable, net





148,562,946

64,779,967 9,169,009 Finance lease receivables - current, net





1,661,082,122

1,617,485,890 228,940,268 Short-term consumer financing receivables, net





13,298,562

84,466 11,955 Financing receivables, net





9,103,522

18,957,245 2,683,224 Short-term contract asset





20,688,424

51,042,617 7,224,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets





117,445,282

80,897,222 11,450,259 Total current assets





5,540,755,045

5,162,947,039 730,767,723















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





873,674,276

926,414,353 131,125,441 Long-term investments





547,888,818

551,511,101 78,061,330 Goodwill





145,063,857

145,063,857 20,532,456 Property and equipment, net





14,736,767

12,993,643 1,839,131 Intangible assets





44,758,242

44,568,406 6,308,248 Long-term contract asset





11,655,356

31,940,001 4,520,814 Deferred tax assets





100,667,946

135,796,122 19,220,694 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





1,448,958,373

985,507,019 139,489,465 Other non-current assets





8,415,694

5,423,466 767,642 Total non-current assets





3,195,819,329

2,839,217,968 401,865,221 TOTAL ASSETS





8,736,574,374

8,002,165,007 1,132,632,944















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





1,439,749,760

807,645,729 114,314,833 Long-term debts—current





863,418,789

1,076,453,717 152,362,135 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





278,690,234

164,458,100 23,277,535 Risk assurance liabilities





259,952,473

323,552,720 45,795,915 Income tax payable





67,308,814

34,701,923 4,911,738 Total current liabilities





2,909,120,070

2,406,812,189 340,662,156















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





301,667,717

301,706,773 42,703,822 Deferred tax liability





12,329,929

21,120,936 2,989,474 Other non-current liabilities





21,796,367

10,818,782 1,531,299 Total non-current liabilities





335,794,013

333,646,491 47,224,595 Total liabilities





3,244,914,083

2,740,458,680 387,886,751































Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 28,911 Treasury shares





(20,638,881)

(63,535,448) (8,992,859) Additional paid-in capital





4,526,344,454

4,564,430,104 646,053,149 Accumulated other comprehensive income





119,430,738

142,660,288 20,192,253 Retained earnings





852,508,968

617,735,708 87,434,815 Total Cango Inc.'s equity





5,477,849,539

5,261,494,912 744,716,269 Non-controlling interests





13,810,752

211,415 29,924 Total shareholders' equity





5,491,660,291

5,261,706,327 744,746,193 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





8,736,574,374

8,002,165,007 1,132,632,944

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2019

2020

2019

2020







RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Revenues





336,303,754

274,054,751 38,789,932

687,962,259

520,052,725 73,608,686 Loan facilitation income and other related income





222,630,419

143,604,125 20,325,845

458,941,883

263,624,306 37,313,599 Leasing income





71,250,688

69,275,783 9,805,351

143,640,951

143,557,538 20,319,251 After-market services income





35,866,122

52,472,658 7,427,023

75,662,229

101,528,861 14,370,478 Others





6,556,525

8,702,185 1,231,713

9,717,196

11,342,020 1,605,358 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenue





125,824,004

102,817,046 14,552,808

256,630,454

193,414,759 27,376,082 Sales and marketing





44,503,534

42,437,952 6,006,702

90,050,914

88,212,181 12,485,624 General and administrative





53,418,413

66,040,192 9,347,382

118,182,033

123,451,858 17,473,476 Research and development





12,246,050

12,901,613 1,826,105

25,593,854

25,458,298 3,603,388 Net loss on risk assurance liabilities





2,379,706

(42,928,191) (6,076,091)

20,230,839

33,957,484 4,806,370 Provision for credit losses





13,672,656

26,119,771 3,697,014

23,695,938

70,214,542 9,938,223 Total operation cost and expense





252,044,363

207,388,383 29,353,920

534,384,032

534,709,122 75,683,163

























Income (Loss) from operations





84,259,391

66,666,368 9,436,012

153,578,227

(14,656,397) (2,074,477) Interest and investment income, net





22,704,386

21,675,128 3,067,915

41,588,934

50,808,295 7,191,447 Income from equity method investments





(942,312)

- -

(926,205)

- - Interest expense





(4,712,329)

(369,637) (52,319)

(10,006,574)

(1,736,923) (245,845) Foreign exchange loss, net





1,409,293

621,774 88,006

122,801

(3,439,945) (486,893) Other income, net





856,340

7,317,072 1,035,664

21,593,278

25,790,703 3,650,437 Other expenses





(168,717)

(527,390) (74,647)

(1,184,660)

(581,495) (82,305) Net income before income taxes





103,406,052

95,383,315 13,500,631

204,765,801

56,184,238 7,952,364 Income tax expenses





(8,819,437)

(25,152,250) (3,560,070)

(35,808,056)

(20,639,459) (2,921,326) Net income





94,586,615

70,231,065 9,940,561

168,957,745

35,544,779 5,031,038 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests





3,047,624

- -

1,200,254

3,646,196 516,086

























Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s

shareholders





91,538,991

70,231,065 9,940,561

167,757,491

31,898,583 4,514,952 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders:























Basic





0.60

0.47 0.07

1.11

0.21 0.03 Diluted





0.60

0.47 0.07

1.11

0.21 0.03 Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings

per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





151,404,946

150,605,540 150,605,540

151,404,946

150,789,465 150,789,465 Diluted





151,404,946

150,819,440 150,819,440

151,404,946

151,899,153 151,899,153



















































Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax























Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities





(108,594)

- -

(146,801)

- - Reclassification of losses to net income





(276,843)

- -

(276,843)

- - Foreign currency translation adjustment





31,329,909

(5,444,800) (770,661)

(10,639,143)

23,229,550 3,287,929

























Total comprehensive income (loss)





125,531,087

64,786,265 9,169,900

157,894,958

58,774,329 8,318,967 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

Cango Inc.'s shareholders





122,483,463

64,786,265 9,169,900

156,694,704

55,128,133 7,802,881

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2020

2019

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$





















Net income

94,586,615

70,231,065 9,940,561

168,957,745

35,544,779 5,031,038





















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

22,273,101

22,096,880 3,127,610

37,550,563

45,415,178 6,428,101 Cost of revenue

913,198

905,973 128,232

1,539,574

1,862,024 263,552 Sales and marketing

4,744,170

4,706,635 666,181

7,998,269

9,673,432 1,369,185 General and administrative

15,457,530

15,335,232 2,170,561

26,060,087

31,518,128 4,461,101 Research and development

1,158,203

1,149,040 162,636

1,952,633

2,361,594 334,262





















Non-GAAP adjusted net income

116,859,716

92,327,945 13,068,171

206,508,308

80,959,957 11,459,139 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

3,047,624

- -

1,200,254

3,646,196 516,086 Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

113,812,092

92,327,945 13,068,171

205,308,054

77,313,761 10,943,053











































Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic

0.75

0.61 0.09

1.36

0.51 0.07 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

0.75

0.61 0.09

1.36

0.51 0.07





















Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

151,404,946

150,605,540 150,605,540

151,404,946

150,789,465 150,789,465 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

151,404,946

150,819,440 150,819,440

151,404,946

151,899,153 151,899,153

