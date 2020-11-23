Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB434.9 million (US$64.1 million), a 23.8% increase from RMB351.3 million in the same period of 2019, outperforming the high end of the Company's guidance by 31.8%. This was mainly driven by an increase in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated and car trading transactions.
  • After-market services facilitation revenues increased to RMB68.9 million (US$10.1 million), or 15.8% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.
  • The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB7,496.4 million (US$1,104.1 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB38,946.1 million (US$5,736.1 million) as of September 30, 2020.
  • M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 1.11% and 0.53%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.59% and 0.84%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.
  • The number of dealers covered by the Company was 46,248 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 44,521 as of June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of 4S dealers and quality dealers in the lower-tier cities following the introduction of the Company's competitive products and the formation of 4S team, as well as the progression of the dealership network optimization during the first three quarters of 2020.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "Our outstanding third quarter results demonstrate that our business recovery is clearly on track and that our growth strategies are already working. Fueled by company-wide achievements in the core auto loan facilitation business, the after-market services business and new business initiatives, we are pleased to report total revenues of approximately RMB435 million, once again surpassing our previous guidance range. The auto loan facilitation business delivered very strong performance in the third quarter, marking the first return to year-over-year growth since the start of the pandemic. We also saw remarkable growth in our insurance facilitation business with increasing revenue contribution delivered by our newly formed Key Account ("KA") sales team and call center. Moreover, our efforts to improve asset quality continued to bear fruit, as the overall quality of our assets was close to pre-pandemic levels, evidenced by the M1+ overdue ratio improving from 1.59% as of June 30, 2020 to 1.11% as of September 30, 2020, and the M3+ overdue ratio from 0.84% to 0.53% during the same period.

"Our new business initiatives, including our deep partnership with new energy vehicle manufacturers, our car trading transactions business and our independent sales reps initiative, are also driving rapid revenue growth. The steps we have been taking over the past three quarters to enhance our fundamentals have strengthened Cango's position in this evolving market. In particular, as China's leading technological automotive transaction service platform, we are always closely monitoring the latest market trends. With firm confidence in the growth prospects of the new energy vehicle market, we have invested in this field, and our investment in Li Auto is expected to bring not only significant investment returns but also strategic cooperation opportunities. Looking ahead, we are committed to further exploration and learning as we work towards creating positive change for the future. By providing a user-centered product matrix around automotive financing and transaction, we will further deepen our dealership network and extend our service footprint," Mr. Lin concluded.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We continued advancing key elements of our growth strategy in the third quarter, positioning Cango to emerge from the pandemic. While lower-tier markets recovered slowly in the first half, we have seen encouraging signs of demand picking up as growth began to accelerate throughout the third quarter. Coupled with the outstanding performance in our core auto loan facilitation business and car trading transactions business, we achieved a strong rebound in our top-line growth. At the same time, our third quarter operating income increased by over 100% quarter-over-quarter and approximately 50% year-over-year. Excluding the significant gain from our investment in Li Auto, our third quarter net income still grew by approximately 72% sequentially. As we look ahead, there is clear visibility for significant upside and opportunity as we roll out new strategic initiatives, remain disciplined in cost management and make focused investments in the future of our business."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 23.8% to RMB434.9 million (US$64.1 million) from RMB351.3 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 69.4% to RMB68.9 million (US$10.1 million) from RMB40.7 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to cross-sell insurance facilitation services. Revenues from car trading transactions in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB70.4 million (US$10.4 million), becoming an important revenue contributor starting in this quarter.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB300.4 million (US$44.2 million) compared to RMB261.6 million in the same period of 2019. This was in line with the increase in the Company's sales volume and related costs incurred by car trading transactions business.

  • Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 44.2% to RMB180.9 million (US$26.6 million) from RMB125.4 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to an increase in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated and car trading transactions. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was 41.6% compared to 35.7% in the same period of 2019. Excluding the financial impact from the car trading transactions, cost of revenue as a percentage of totals revenues was 30.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB41.9 million (US$6.2 million) compared to RMB47.6 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 9.6% from 13.5% in the same period of 2019. The decrease was a result of the Company's efforts to improve the efficiency of its sales and marketing spending while growing its revenues concurrently.
  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB52.2 million (US$7.7 million) compared to RMB52.3 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 12.0% from 14.9% in the same period of 2019.
  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB14.2 million (US$2.1 million) compared to RMB13.2 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 3.3% from 3.8% in the same period of 2019.
  • Net gain on risk assurance liabilities in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million) compared with a net loss of RMB7.5 million in the same period of 2019. Net gain on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to a decrease in the delinquent loan balance and default rate.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB134.5 million (US$19.8 million), compared with RMB89.7 million in the same period of 2019.

FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF EQUITY INVESTMENT

Fair value change of equity investment in the third quarter of 2020 was a gain of RMB1,827.7 million (US$269.2 million) compared to nil in the same period of 2019. The Company's investee, Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto"), was listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 30, 2020. Cango currently holds 39,194,413 Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto.

NET INCOME

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1,769.4 million (US$260.6 million), an increase of 1,348.7% from RMB122.1 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1,783.2 million (US$262.6 million), an increase of 1,121.0% from RMB146.0 million in the same period of 2019. The significant increases were primarily due to the fair value gain of the Company's investment in Li Auto. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB11.82 (US$1.74) and RMB11.78 (US$1.73), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB11.91 (US$1.75) and RMB11.87 (US$1.75), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,423.3 million (US$209.6 million), compared to RMB2,010.3 million as of June 30, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that the Company invested certain amount of cash in term deposit and repaid debts.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had long-term investments of RMB2,313.9 million (US$340.8 million), compared to RMB551.5 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly due to the change in fair value of the Company's investment in Li Auto.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB700 million and RMB750 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

The Company's investment in Li Auto and the change in fair value of investment due to the price volatility of the stock may have a significant impact on the Company's fourth quarter financial results.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 18F, Building 2, Youyou Century Plaza, 428 Yang Gao Nan Lu, Shanghai, China, on December 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's ADSs to discuss the Company's affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on December 4, 2020 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at ir.cangoonline.com. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.cangoonline.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through November 30, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:  

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:                        

10150090

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Caesar Cao
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5521
Email: [email protected] 

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: [email protected]

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data

 




 As of December 31,
2019 

As of September 30,
2020




 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 








ASSETS:






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


2,002,314,688

1,423,290,178

209,627,987

Restricted cash - current


970,993,759

26,376,267

3,884,804

Short-term investments


597,265,740

1,140,212,355

167,935,129

Accounts receivable, net


148,562,946

104,003,703

15,318,090

Finance lease receivables - current, net


1,661,082,122

1,900,092,098

279,853,319

Short-term consumer financing receivables, net


13,298,562

31,733

4,674

Financing receivables, net


9,103,522

16,298,724

2,400,543

Short-term contract asset


20,688,424

159,427,917

23,481,194

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 


117,445,282

276,989,174

40,796,096

Total current assets


5,540,755,045

5,046,722,149

743,301,836








Non-current assets:






Restricted cash - non-current


873,674,276

912,390,400

134,380,582

Long-term investments


547,888,818

2,313,864,591

340,795,421

Goodwill


145,063,857

145,063,857

21,365,597

Property and equipment, net


14,736,767

13,212,895

1,946,049

Intangible assets


44,758,242

44,761,102

6,592,598

Long-term contract asset


11,655,356

117,533,425

17,310,803

Deferred tax assets


100,667,946

158,125,765

23,289,408

Finance lease receivables - non-current, net


1,448,958,373

1,296,762,008

190,992,401

Other non-current assets


8,415,694

137,016,107

20,180,291

Total non-current assets


3,195,819,329

5,138,730,150

756,853,150

TOTAL ASSETS


8,736,574,374

10,185,452,299

1,500,154,986








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Short-term debts


1,439,749,760

432,342,745

63,677,204

Long-term debts—current


863,418,789

1,243,292,501

183,117,194

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


278,690,234

225,488,717

33,210,898

Risk assurance liabilities 


259,952,473

363,134,016

53,483,860

Income tax payable


67,308,814

40,337,168

5,941,023

Total current liabilities


2,909,120,070

2,304,595,147

339,430,179








Non-current liabilities:






Long-term debts


301,667,717

706,772,593

104,096,352

Deferred tax liability


12,329,929

232,160,014

34,193,474

Other non-current liabilities


21,796,367

7,071,321

1,041,493

Total non-current liabilities


335,794,013

946,003,928

139,331,319

Total liabilities


3,244,914,083

3,250,599,075

478,761,498
















Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares


204,260

204,260

30,084

Treasury shares


(20,638,881)

(66,816,810)

(9,841,052)

Additional paid-in capital


4,526,344,454

4,577,242,536

674,154,963

Accumulated other comprehensive income


119,430,738

37,361,001

5,502,681

Retained earnings


852,508,968

2,386,862,237

351,546,812

Total Cango Inc.'s  equity


5,477,849,539

6,934,853,224

1,021,393,488

Non-controlling interests


13,810,752

-

-

Total shareholders' equity


5,491,660,291

6,934,853,224

1,021,393,488

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


8,736,574,374

10,185,452,299

1,500,154,986

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

 




 Three months ended September 30, 

 Nine months ended September 30, 




2019

2020

2019

2020




 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 













Revenues


351,290,100

434,949,892

64,061,195

1,039,252,359

955,002,617

140,656,683

Loan facilitation income and other related income 


228,273,999

230,156,995

33,898,462

687,215,882

493,781,301

72,726,125

Leasing income


74,018,739

63,404,140

9,338,421

217,659,690

206,961,678

30,482,161

After-market services income 


40,664,706

68,901,306

10,148,066

116,326,935

170,430,167

25,101,651

Automobile trading income


4,413,628

70,361,821

10,363,176

10,046,105

77,963,237

11,482,744

Others


3,919,028

2,125,630

313,070

8,003,747

5,866,234

864,002

Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenue


125,416,378

180,871,289

26,639,462

382,046,832

374,286,048

55,126,377

Sales and marketing


47,576,811

41,852,916

6,164,268

137,627,725

130,065,097

19,156,518

General and administrative


52,318,827

52,154,925

7,681,590

170,500,860

175,606,783

25,864,084

Research and development


13,181,083

14,151,770

2,084,330

38,774,937

39,610,068

5,833,932

Net loss (gain) on risk assurance liabilities


7,489,058

(12,885,280)

(1,897,797)

27,719,897

21,072,204

3,103,600

Provision for credit losses


15,577,884

24,287,059

3,577,097

39,273,822

94,501,601

13,918,582

Total operation cost and expense


261,560,041

300,432,679

44,248,950

795,944,073

835,141,801

123,003,093













Income from operations


89,730,059

134,517,213

19,812,245

243,308,286

119,860,816

17,653,590

Interest and investment Income, net


41,110,413

9,875,421

1,454,492

82,699,347

60,683,716

8,937,745

Loss from equity method investments


-

-

-

(926,205)

-

-

Fair value change of long-term investment


-

1,827,718,488

269,193,839

-

1,827,718,488

269,193,839

Interest expense


(3,288,553)

(513,622)

(75,648)

(13,295,127)

(2,250,545)

(331,469)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net


1,964,457

(1,761,929)

(259,504)

2,087,258

(5,201,874)

(766,153)

Other income, net


17,304,702

8,014,913

1,180,469

38,897,980

33,805,616

4,979,029

Other expenses


(300,706)

(16,381)

(2,413)

(1,485,366)

(597,876)

(88,058)

Net income before income taxes


146,520,372

1,977,834,103

291,303,480

351,286,173

2,034,018,341

299,578,523

Income tax expenses 


(24,388,408)

(208,451,556)

(30,701,596)

(60,196,464)

(229,091,015)

(33,741,460)

Net income 


122,131,964

1,769,382,547

260,601,884

291,089,709

1,804,927,326

265,837,063

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


4,491,935

256,018

37,707

5,692,189

3,902,214

574,734













Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


117,640,029

1,769,126,529

260,564,177

285,397,520

1,801,025,112

265,262,329

Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:











Basic


0.78

11.82

1.74

1.89

11.97

1.76

Diluted


0.78

11.78

1.73

1.89

11.89

1.75

Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders: 











Basic


151,057,825

149,706,190

149,706,190

151,287,968

150,425,738

150,425,738

Diluted


151,057,825

150,185,842

150,185,842

151,287,968

151,520,229

151,520,229


























Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax











Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities


-

-

-

(146,801)

-

-

Reclassification of losses to net income


-

-

-

(276,843)

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment


53,891,387

(105,299,287)

(15,508,909)

43,252,244

(82,069,737)

(12,087,566)













Total comprehensive income


176,023,351

1,664,083,260

245,092,975

333,918,309

1,722,857,589

253,749,497

Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


171,531,416

1,663,827,242

245,055,268

328,226,120

1,718,955,375

253,174,763

CANGO INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

 


 Three months ended September 30, 

 Nine months ended September 30, 


2019

2020

2019

2020


 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 


 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 











Net income 

122,131,964

1,769,382,547

260,601,884

291,089,709

1,804,927,326

265,837,063











Add: Share-based compensation expenses

23,910,159

13,853,582

2,040,412

61,460,722

59,268,760

8,729,345

  Cost of revenue

980,317

567,997

83,657

2,519,891

2,430,021

357,903

  Sales and marketing

5,092,863

2,950,813

434,608

13,091,132

12,624,245

1,859,350

  General and administrative

16,593,648

9,614,385

1,416,045

42,653,735

41,132,513

6,058,165

  Research and development

1,243,330

720,387

106,102

3,195,963

3,081,981

453,927











Non-GAAP adjusted net income 

146,042,123

1,783,236,129

262,642,296

352,550,431

1,864,196,086

274,566,408

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

4,491,935

256,018

37,707

5,692,189

3,902,214

574,734

Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

141,550,188

1,782,980,111

262,604,589

346,858,242

1,860,293,872

273,991,674






















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic

0.94

11.91

1.75

2.29

12.37

1.82

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

0.94

11.87

1.75

2.29

12.28

1.81











Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

151,057,825

149,706,190

149,706,190

151,287,968

150,425,738

150,425,738

Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

151,057,825

150,185,842

150,185,842

151,287,968

151,520,229

151,520,229

