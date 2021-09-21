CaniBrands® Releases New Cani-Wellness™ Non-CBD Oral Spray Supplements - Cani-Boost™ Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™ and Cani-Sleep™

This new supplement line was developed for on-the-go, busy lifestyles with ready-to-use products that easily fit in consumers' pockets, purses, gym bags or bedside tables. Each spray contains a powerful combination of vitamins, herbal extracts and nutraceuticals that work together to help users feel their best throughout the day or night.

The ultra-convenient oral sprays make it easy to adjust dosing for more personalized usage. The $1.00 per serving price point creates a new industry leadership position for quality, convenience and affordability for both consumers and retailers around the world.

The new CBD-free wellness line is among the newest players in the billion-dollar wellness industry. According to Research and Markets, the North American nutritional supplements market alone is projected to reach $61.8 billion by 2025, growing by 7.1% annually over the forecast years. Now more than ever consumers are looking for safe and healthy wellness solutions to help with challenges they face throughout the day.

"Our business was founded on the principle of creating high-quality, healthy solutions for everyday issues around energy, recovery, stress management and sleep," said Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "Over the past two years, our products have been used extensively by professional athletes and consumers across America. By integrating their feedback in our product development, we are now offering more customer choice with our Cani-Wellness Oral Spray Supplements now available for consumers worldwide. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic and we are proud that we have the opportunity to improve accessibility to these effective, natural alternatives."

CaniBrand's Chief Wellness Officer, five-time Olympian and Age Is Just a Number author, Dara Torres, is an advocate for healthy living, high performance and aging well and had this to say about the new line of Cani-Wellness offerings.

"I'm thrilled with this new line of wellness products that have been a couple of years in the making," said Torres. "I know how much the products have positively impacted me and personally improved my quality of life. I look forward to helping more customers live their best lives possible."

Convenient, slim and compact, the oral sprays are fast-acting and easily administered discreetly under the tongue or inside the cheek. The sprays are all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, sugarless, low calorie and free of allergens, such as gluten, soy and dairy.

About CaniBrands:

CaniBrands Inc. is a next-generation wellness products company specializing in manufacturing innovative formulations for sports recovery and active living. The company's brands, Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™ and Cani-Sleep™ are used by professional athletes, trainers and television personalities. An early entrant in the burgeoning CBD industry, CaniBrands recently expanded beyond CBD to the vitamin and supplement industry through its Cani-Wellness line of oral sprays. A trusted and recognized brand for the sport, fitness and wellness household, the company's goal is to help consumers worldwide to #feelamazing.

