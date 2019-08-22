Canine Arthritis Resources and Education: On National Dog Day, learn to spot the biggest source of chronic pain in dogs

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthritis affects at least one in five dogs, and often what we think is normal aging are signs of chronic pain from arthritis. On National Dog Day, August 26, Dr. Kristin Kirkby Shaw, DVM, Ph.D., CCRT, DACVS, DACVSMR, will be participating in a satellite media tour to raise awareness about how dog owners and veterinarians can help dogs live a long, active, healthy life.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common cause of chronic pain in dogs, but early intervention and comprehensive treatment can help dog owners and veterinarians successfully manage pain so dogs can stay active longer.

Dr. Kirkby Shaw is the founder of Canine Arthritis Resources and Education (CARE - CanineArthritis.org), a free resource to help dog owners navigate OA with their veterinarian and learn evidence-guided techniques to improve their dog's quality of life. Veterinary professionals can sign up for free memberships to access tools, forms, and videos for use in their practice and that they can share with clients.

"Veterinarians see dogs with OA daily but have many topics to cover during patient visits and may not have time to review comprehensive OA plans with their clients," said Dr. Kirkby Shaw. "I created CARE to help as many dogs with OA as possible - more than I can as a clinician in practice. The resources and tools available on the website can help veterinarians continue the discussion of OA after their initial diagnosis. And, while I can't make specific recommendations for dogs that are not my patients, I can share exactly what I do with my own dogs who have OA."

Dr. Kirkby Shaw is a small animal surgeon and rehabilitation specialist who has dedicated her career to advancing the field of canine arthritis management. She speaks around the world to other veterinary professionals, helping them identify osteoarthritis and pain in their patients and develop customized treatment plans for the best long-term results.

Dr. Kirkby Shaw launched CanineArthritis.org in July of this year to be a trusted educational resource for dog owners and veterinary professionals. For more information, visit CanineArthritis.org and follow CARE on Facebook (@CanineArthritis) and Instagram (@canine_arthritis_resources).

SOURCE Canine Arthritis Resources and Education

