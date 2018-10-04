Canine Companions Lend A Paw To Ease Kids' Transition Into New Schools

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more than 7 million kids change schools, which can be a harrowing, lonely experience. Knowing this, the CESAR® brand will debut an advertisement called "First Day Friends," shining a spotlight on the power of pets to reduce stress, ease feelings of social anxiety and help kids connect with other students. The concept was created by advertising agency BBDO San Francisco.

In addition to the hero creative, the CESAR brand partnered with the Steindorf STEAM School in San Jose, California to help ease the transition for elementary student Etienne with his dog Milo, and the Chelsea Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, to make sixth grader Nate's first day easier with his dog Buddy. These two real-life stories can be viewed at Cesar.com/firstdayfriends, along with tips for parents, teachers and administrators interested in learning more about ways to bring the benefits of pets to their own school.

"A major upheaval like changing schools can be an enormous challenge for students and affect their academic performance and emotional well-being," said Bernardine Clark, Head of School at the Chelsea Academy. "We love the idea of welcoming the dogs of our new students on their first day to help make their transition as seamless as possible."

Before his first day of school, sixth grader Etienne was apprehensive. "I was feeling really nervous and I felt like everyone was going to make fun of me because I was a new person here." Because Milo was there, Etienne was able to feel safe and comfortable. "[Milo] sometimes licks my hand and tells me that he's always there for me."

"'First Day Friends' highlights the remarkable abilities of pets and the positive impact they have on our lives," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "This campaign aligns seamlessly with our BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, as it shows how making cities and communities more pet-friendly can have an immediate and lasting impact. In this case, it's helping to make the first day at a new school less stressful and intimidating for a child."

To learn more about "First Day Friends," visit Cesar.com/firstdayfriends. You can also find the brand on Instagram.com/CesarCuisine, Facebook.com/Cesar and Twitter @CesarCuisine.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR Brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR Brand offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. The brand also offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Original Pate and Gourmet Filets in Sauce textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare US is the U.S. operations of the world's largest petcare company at the privately-held Mars, Incorporated. Mars Petcare US produces some of the world's most beloved pet care brands, including PEDIGREE® Food and Treats for Dogs, CESAR® Canine Cuisine, IAMS™ Pet Food, SHEBA® Entrees for Cats, WHISKAS® Food for Cats, GREENIES™ Dental Chews and PILL POCKETS™ Treats, NUTRO™ Pet Food, EUKANUBA™ Pet Food and TEMPTATIONS™ Treats for Cats, as well as exclusive brands products for some of the leading retailers in the U.S. Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., more than 3,700 Mars Petcare US associates make, sell and distribute its high-quality pet food from 20 manufacturing facilities located in communities across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.mars.com.

About BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™

The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program was created by Mars Petcare US, the world's leading pet nutrition and health care business, to help communities become more pet-friendly by bringing the voice of pets and their owners to places of influence and advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places, and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets. Mars Petcare works with key partners, businesses and local governments to better understand how to improve communities by: providing safe and welcoming shelters that lead to forever homes; encouraging pet-friendly, responsible homes for pets; welcoming more pets into local businesses, and giving pets plenty of park space to play. For more information about Mars Petcare and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, visit www.bettercitiesforpets.com.

© 2018 Mars or Affiliates.

SOURCE CESAR® Canine Cuisine

Related Links

https://www.cesar.com/

