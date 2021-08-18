Cann Launches First Of-Its-Kind Cannabis-Infused, Caffeinated Social Tonic

As the fastest-growing THC beverage on the market and the top selling THC-infused beverage in California, Cann is committed to creating high-quality, better-for-you cannabis infused beverage innovations. The launch of Passion Peach Mate serves as a testament to this commitment, and broadens Cann's product offerings for those seeking alternatives to alcohol that still produce a social buzz.

"Throughout 2020 when the pandemic hit and we were trying everything to sustain the brand's momentum, I would drive my beat-up Volkswagen around North Hollywood and drop cases off with entertainment folks to try and convince them to fall in love with Cann," said Luke Anderson, Co-Founder of Cann. "Tove and her husband Charlie were a regular stop and fiercely loyal to the brand. They expressed a lot of excitement about collaborating on a limited release that had a 'high energy' vibe, so we met up for dinner one night and agreed to work together on bringing the first caffeinated Cann to market. There's something about the clean and natural caffeine from this tea that enables you to feel upbeat and dance-y for hours, without the dreaded crash."

Passion Peach Mate comes in 12oz tall cans with 5mg of THC per can, and is priced at $20 per four-pack. It is now available in California, exclusively sold through Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co. retailers in SoCal and San Jose, respectively. Both retailers have served as pivotal partners of the brand, and share in Cann's collective mission of delivering the highest quality cannabis products to consumers.

"Sweet Flower is delighted to have an exclusive collaboration with Cann and Tove Lo's limited edition Passion Peach Mate on our shelves," said Tim Dodd, Co-Founder and CEO of Sweet Flower. "Sweet Flower is a leader in launching new cannabis beverages across our SoCal storefront and delivery platform, and we're excited to share the first ever caffeinated cannabis beverage from Cann with our customers."

The founder of Airfield Supply Co. shares Sweet Flower's sentiment. "We are always excited to introduce innovative, new products to Airfield's diverse Bay Area audience and are of course proud to be the exclusive Northern California retail outlet for this expression of Tove Lo's artistic vision," said Marc Matulich, Founder and CEO of Airfield Supply Co. "As a huge mate fan, I am also personally delighted to help enable the launch of the first-ever naturally caffeinated, infused beverage."

Tove Lo has been an investor in Cann since late 2020, and was the first celebrity to actually try Cann in the brand's early stages. The pop icon was heavily involved with the vision and creative execution behind Cann's latest flavor launch, from starring in the product launch video to using her songwriting skills to co-write the packaging copy. "I've been obsessed with Cann since the first time I tried it a few years ago. I love the high, the flavors, the design and also the people who run it. I mean, I even started watching Luke's dog from time to time!" said Artist and Co-Collaborator, Tove Lo. "This collaboration is a collaboration between friends and likeminded humans and those are always the best! I'm so happy to be a part of this new flavor, I love the campaign we've created together with our teams! Overall feeling invincible on Passion Peach Mate, I'm living for it!"

About Cann

Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California according to BDS Analytics. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place in BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing. The brand is also backed by mainstream celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com .

About Sweet Flower

Sweet Flower is Southern California's leading cannabis retailer, with multiple locations throughout Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Studio City and Westwood UCLA, with additional new stores slated to open in 2021. Sweet Flower has more premium locations and premium license wins than any other retailer in California. Sweet Flower provides delivery across all of Los Angeles through its own branded delivery service.

Sweet Flower is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, to operating openly and transparently, and to hiring inclusively and diversely. www.sweetflower.com

About Airfield Supply Company

Airfield Supply Company is a leading vertically-integrated full-service cannabis dispensary. Based in San Jose, CA, Airfield combines boutique-style retail experiences with a world-class selection of cannabis flowers, concentrates, topicals, and edibles. Since its launch in 2010, Airfield's mission has been to make the most out of life's journey every day. www.Airfieldsupplyco.com #AirfieldSupplyCo @AirfieldSupply

