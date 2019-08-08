CANN Offers Free Membership for a Limited Time Only

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the American Chemical Society, a professional association for cannabis chemists and scientists, is pleased to announce that they will be offering free memberships for a limited time only during their fall membership drive from Monday, August 19, to Friday, August 30.

The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) of the American Chemical Society is pleased to offer free membership for a limited time only. A generous donation by Heidolph North America will make this free membership possible for two weeks in the month of August, coinciding with the ACS Fall National Meeting. Those interested in obtaining free membership can do so by joining at the ACS National Meeting Membership Counter in the lobby of the convention center and asking for the "CANN Membership Discount". Additionally, anyone joining remotely can contact ACS Member Services directly by emailing service@acs.org or calling 1-800-333-9511 (Toll Free in the US) or 614-447-3776 (Outside of the U.S.) between the dates of 8/19 and 8/30.

In addition to a free membership, those taking advantage of the membership drive offer get a free CANN lapel pin while supplies last. The pin, featuring the classic CANN logo nested within a stick model of Hashishene, looks great on a hat, lapel, tie or backpack. Hashishene is an aromatic hydrocarbon of the terpene group of chemicals. Hashishene, or 5,5-dimethyl-1-vinylbicyclo[2.1.1]hexane is found elsewhere in nature in very small quantities but is found in large quantities in hashish. It is formed by photooxidation of beta-myrcene. For these reasons, we thought it would be a great subject for our limited run lapel pin.

"At Heidolph NA and as long-time members and supporters of ACS Chemists, we understand the importance of division status for CANN as they continue to contribute to the development of cannabis chemistry and science," said Jim Dawson, President of Heidolph North America, who sponsored the membership drive.

"I am pleased to be able to offer CANN Membership at no cost for a limited time. I know that this is a fantastic value and will provide resources for new and established scientists. The new pin is really cool too!" said Ezra Pryor, founding CANN Member and current Membership Chair.

Media: Ezra Pryor

617-429-0983

Ezra.pryor@gmail.com Address: 14605 Woodland Dr. #15

Fontana, CA 92337 Web: www.cannachem.org

