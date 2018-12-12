"Canna-curious" Named Word Of The Year By Civilized

Canna-curious is a new term coined to describe the growing interest in cannabis. Given the wave of cannabis legalization across North America, the term reflects the desire for everyone, novices and experts alike, to learn more about cannabis – from the power of the flower to the latest in news and culture.

According to the media and lifestyle brand's own statistics, the numbers certainly favored the winning word. Visitors turned out in droves to learn two things about cannabis this year: the legal age to purchase it, and how to consume it. In fact, Civilized's educational videos were viewed well over two million times, and seven of the year's top 10 articles answered "how old" or "how to" questions, like how old you have to be to consume cannabis in markets across Canada and the U.S., and the easiest edibles to make at home.

"Canna-curious is a word that truly captures the spirit of the year," says Derek Riedle, Publisher of Civilized. "As legalization takes hold, the doors have opened up to a whole new tribe of people who are making their own decisions based on facts, not fiction. They're smart, sophisticated and doing their research because they want to do it right. That kind of informed curiosity is what's driving the market right now. Culture and conversations evolve rapidly, and the canna-curious are leading the pack."

According to the 2018 Fall Cannabis Culture Poll (developed jointly by Burson Cohn & Wolfe, PSB Research and Civilized), growing numbers of consumers support the legalization of cannabis in some form, and a majority believe it has a positive impact on the economy. Research from the annual Cannabis Culture Poll reveals that cannabis is moving into the mainstream across the U.S.

"The great thing about curiosity is that it compels people to get informed. The transition from canna-curious to canna-informed is the spark that's igniting logical policy discussions that will result in even more markets opening up to cannabis in 2019," says Riedle.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a leading media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 3 million unique monthly visitors, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the second annual World Cannabis Congress taking place June 16-18, 2019. For more information, visit civilized.life.

