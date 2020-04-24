Canna Hemp™ And The Future Of The Ever-Growing CBD Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada-based brand, Canna Hemp™ began in 2016, after founder Chris Rebentisch spent years working in both the cosmetics and cannabis industries. The brand that started as a project in Rebentisch's kitchen has since grown under one of the leading cannabis companies in the western United States, 1933 Industries.

CBD has become big business throughout the U.S., with national sales expected to reach $1.8 billion by the year 2022, an increase of over half a billion dollars over the last five years. CBD sales often follow in tandem with legal cannabis sales, which are estimated to reach $23 billion by the year 2025.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is extracted from the hemp plant. Hemp is cannabis with less than 0.3% THC. The cannabis plant has over 100 different cannabinoids, including CBD and THC. Unlike its cousin, THC, short for Tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD is most often used to provide a range of benefits, and does not produce a "high" feeling. For this reason, CBD can be sold in all states across the United States.

This growing market includes over 900 different brands touting different forms of CBD, with more emerging every day. For this reason, Canna Hemp™ stands out as a company due to its stringent adherence to a high standard of third-party testing for all of the CBD in its products, with product consistency at the forefront of all of its formulas. Canna Hemp™'s goal is to create safe, reliable, and potent products that serve as a natural, plant-based alternative to pharmaceuticals.

Canna Hemp™ also has a major advantage in this thriving industry because of the adaptability and diverse range of its product lines, including topicals such as creams, balms, and ointments, and other products like tinctures, capsules, and elixirs. Appealing to a very distinct market with its product line, Canna Hemp™ X is an innovation of both marketing and product engineering. Canna Hemp™ X caters to athletes, and anyone leading an active lifestyle.

Canna Hemp™ X, was designed to fill in where other natural products leave off. Already popular within the skateboarding community, Canna Hemp™ X has seen growth in its customer base because it utilizes all natural raw ingrediences at the highest levels of quality and purity, which combined with CBD provide a safe and effective alternative to mainstream products.

Canna Hemp™, by way of 1933 Industries, is set to continue its expansion throughout the next few years. In January of 2020, the company announced the launch of a new California-based operation, including local manufacturing of its branded products.

Canna Hemp™ is on the rise with products for sale nationally, and online, through its website, https://cannahemp.com/ .

