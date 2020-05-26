Canna Hemp™ Attends May's Virtual ECRM Conference Ready to Impress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising star of the CBD industry, Canna Hemp™ will be attending ECRM's Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition Program for May. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking event designed to match established and up-and-coming brands with future retailers. Canna Hemp™ has a strong reputation for performing well at every available opportunity to showcase its luxury quality products. Aside from hosting copious marketing opportunities, May ECRM will be a standout event in the world of business to business retail because this historically face-to-face conference will be held entirely online.

Participating in ECRM's virtual conference is a testament to Canna Hemp™'s ability to adapt and change with the retail market. As public safety drives a new world of remote access buyer meetings and product demos, it also places brands with strong e-commerce literacy at the forefront of the still-growing market. Though buying habits have changed, CBD as a whole is still expected to see a 30% rise in revenue over the next five years, leading to increased competition in the market, where name recognition can make or break industry newcomers.

A subsidiary of 1933 Industries, a publicly listed company in the US and Canada, Canna Hemp™ has grown since its inception in 2016 to be one of America's most trusted names in the world of CBD products. This is due to their strict adherence to third-party testing for all of their CBD and proprietary blends of herbal ingredients that help add to the potency of their formulas.

Another major strength for Canna Hemp™ has been the diversity that they offer in their product lines. While many companies are limited to tinctures and edibles, Canna Hemp™ has a diverse product line that includes several varieties of topical creams and balms, tinctures, capsules and beauty products. One of the company's latest offshoot line, Canna Hemp™ X is specifically designed to meet the needs of athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company honed into a niche market often missed by other CBD companies early on, by partnering with top names in the skateboarding and extreme sports world. Canna Hemp™ X's CBD topical creams, balms and elixirs are intended for use before and after intense exercise.

This May's groundbreaking virtual ECRM program gives companies of all sizes an opportunity to network at a safe distance and flex their adaptability in the new face of the trade show platform. While tech literacy is already a must for any burgeoning business, online relationship building as seen through the lens of this May's ECRM could be a look into the future of retail marketing.

In an industry that requires brands to think on their feet, Canna Hemp™ has come prepared to impress at the virtual ECRM conference on May 18th through 21st.

