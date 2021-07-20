Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints a Second Independent Board Member

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gil Feiler to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Dr. Feiler, 62, who until now served as a Permanent Observer on the company's Board, is a world-renowned economist and currently serves also as the company's Head of Advisory Board. Dr. Feiler holds a PhD in Middle East Economics from Tel Aviv University, and is a graduate of the International Management Program at the Israeli Institute of Technology, Technion. Dr. Feiler currently serves also as Director of the Bank of Georgia for the Middle East and North Africa, as Partner at Forest Investment House ($1B AUM) and as Chairman of Seedo Corp (SEDO).

The announcement comes following the nomination, earlier this month, of another Independent Director to the company's Board, Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' co-founder and CEO Eyal Barad commented: "Dr. Gil Feiler has been with us as a Permanent Observer on the Board since October 2019. During that time, we could always count on his distinctive and informed perspective. Gil is a great addition to our Board of Directors; he is highly familiar with our business, and he is also the Head of our Advisory Board where he was able to assemble a team of multidisciplinary top-level experts that provide us counsel on key issues. I look forward to working with Gil in his new capacity as Independent Director, and I am certain that the company and its shareholders will enjoy the added benefit that he will bring to the table, now with an even greater level of engagement".

Dr. Gil Feiler commented: "It is a great honor to join the company as an Independent Director. I have been working closely with CEO Barad and President Yariv for almost two years now, and I have full confidence in their leadership and their determination to move this company forward and onto the clinical and commercial success".

About Dr. Gil Feiler:

During 20 years in academia, Dr. Feiler taught Business, Economics, and Middle East Studies as an Associate Professor at Tel Aviv University, Bar Ilan University and at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzlia. He has extensive senior executive business experience in both small and large companies, including Coca Cola Israel; he is founder of the largest news portal in the Arabic world, and has served on the board of The First International Bank of Israel, Mutual Fund Division; Dr. Feiler also served as Special Business Advisor to the Government of Ras al-Khemah, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Feiler is an Alumni of the US State Department International Visitor Leadership Program (1997), and has also published extensively on business opportunities in the Middle East, on Political Economy, on Economic Cooperation, and on Financing of Terrorism. He is also the author of several books including: Rethinking Business Strategy for the Middle East and North Africa (London: The Economist, 1997); From Boycott to Economic Cooperation: An Analysis of the Arab Boycott of Israel (London: Frank Cass: 1998), The Middle East in the New Millennium (New York: Kluwer Law International, 2000), Economic Relations Between Egypt and the Gulf Oil States: Petro-Wealth and Patterns of Influence (Brighton: Sussex Academic Press, 2003), and Investing in Russia, the Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Kazakhstan (Portland: Sussex Academic Press, 2007) (co-authored with Alexandre Garese).

Dr. Feiler delivered papers at the UN, at Harvard conferences and at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429

[email protected]

http://www.Cannabics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796838/Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.