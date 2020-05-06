Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Files Provisional Patent on Composition and Method for Treating Colon Cancer With Cannabinoids

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has filed a Provisional Patent Application with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled "Composition and Method for Treating Colon Cancer with Cannabinoids".

The application specifically targets Colon Cancer and follows the Company's preclinical development of a novel formulation containing various cannabinoids which have been shown to demonstrate anti-tumor properties in studies focused on gastrointestinal cancers.

The composition contains high concentrations of the cannabinoids in a proprietary formulation. Having demonstrated complex combinatorial anti-tumor effects and lacking psychoactive effects, the composition may enable patients to be treated with high dosages without intoxication.

The company plans to examine the clinical safety and efficacy of the novel formulation in clinical studies in Israel where regulation permits the clinical validation process through GMP certified cannabis-based products.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed April 13th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

