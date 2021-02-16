Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' in-vivo Study concludes with a 33% Lower Tumor Volume in Mice Treated with Company's Proprietary Drug Candidate for Colorectal Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, has just released the final results of its in-vivo study evaluating the efficacy of the company's proprietary drug candidate RCC-33 for the treatment of colorectal cancer in nude-mice. The final study results demonstrate a significant and robust inhibitory effect on tumor growth, as evidenced by a 33% reduction in tumor volume in mice exposed to RCC-33 in comparison with sham control mice (p £ 0.016).

Study design and results:

Both the experimental and the control groups were inoculated with human colorectal cancer cells. Daily doses of intraperitoneal (IP) delivery of RCC-33 or sham control were initiated on day 5. Differences in tumor volume between the two groups were first observed after 5 days of treatment (day 10). Previously published interim results showing a 27% reduction in tumor volume were recorded after 12 days of treatment (day 17), with p value £ 0.022. The study was concluded after 16 days of treatment (day 21) when a member of the control group reached a predetermined tumor size. Final results recorded a significant and robust 33% reduction in tumor volume in RCC-33 treated mice in comparison with the control group, p value £0.016.

Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Co-founder and CEO said: "The outlook of the oncology market puts this sector's therapeutics sales forecast at $250 billion by 2024, according to a recent McKinsey report. While this is the market we ultimately have in sight, our initial penetration efforts with RCC-33 are focused on developing a colorectal cancer treatment catering to a $10 billion market with a 'massive unmet need', as articulated in the same McKinsey report".

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO said: "Having successfully completed this in-vivo POC study, the company is now planning to finalize its product dossier preparation for a forthcoming submission to the FDA along with a request for a pre-IND meeting for RCC-33. We are paving the way with a potentially new treatment approach for colorectal cancer patients, one that could possibly have an important positive impact on a large group of patients, and we feel comfortable and look forward to bringing our scientific data before the regulatory authorities for review".

Disclaimer:

