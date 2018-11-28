Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Prepares ISO Application for Its Diagnostics Platform Towards Commercialization

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a world leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that it has started the accreditation process in accordance with ISO 15189:2012 for its drug screening and diagnostics laboratory, which it expects to receive by the end of next year. ISO is the accepted "International Organization for Standardization", and ISO 15189:2012 is the international standard for quality management and competence for Medical Laboratories by regulators and accrediting bodies. This accreditation demonstrates to the marketplace and to regulators that the medical laboratory has met the highest scientific standards for accreditation and compliance.

Through its 100% owned subsidiary, G.R.I.N ULTRA, Israel, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals will leverage its state-of-the-art high throughput screening platform utilizing cannabis extracts on human cancer cells and recommend the optimal cannabinoid treatment for each patient based on their own biopsies and personalized clinical data.

Eyal Ballan, Co-founder and chief Scientist of Cannabics said, "Cannabics is committed to developing novel cannabinoid-based drugs and providing the highest quality diagnostic services for cancer patients. We are focused on whole plant extraction, distinguishing between variations in cannabinoid profiles, supporting decision making in cancer treatment which can provide physicians, caregivers and patients a whole new layer of data that was unavailable to them previously, as well as help provide valuable insight which will reflect on their medical cannabis treatment regime."

The accreditation will allow Cannabics to commercialize its diagnostics and allow the analysis of patients' biopsies in our new laboratory, in which drug sensitivity tests will deliver a personalized data report which may be used for more specified treatment decisions.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are specifically tailored to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the mainstream of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer.

