Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Aurora Cannabis Inc & Cannoid LLC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 10, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cannabidiol in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products will facilitate the cannabidiol market growth in North America over the forecast period
The potential growth difference for the CBD market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 29.91 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising popularity of CBD oil and the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of CBD products will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The cannabidiol market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
The CBD market report is segmented by source (marijuana and hemp) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The cannabidiol market share growth by the marijuana segment has been significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the CBD market size.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The CBD market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company provides CBD oils, oral spray, drops, and others.
- Cannoid LLC - The company offers bulk soft gels which include standard full-spectrum, standard broad-spectrum, standard isolate, and others.
- Canopy Growth Corp. - The company caters the CBD products under the brand of SurityPro, quatreau, Tokyo smoke, tweed, and others.
- CBD American Shaman LLC - The company offers CBD capsules which include concentrated hemp oil capsules and sublingual CBD tablets.
- CV Sciences Inc. - The company provides a happy lane CBD soft gel, sleep and calm gummies bundle, and others.
|
CBD Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 29.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.21
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 53%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc. , Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Source
- Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hemp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Source
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannoid LLC
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- CBD American Shaman LLC
- CV Sciences Inc.
- Elixinol
- Endoca BV
- Gaia Botanicals LLC
- Isodiol International Inc.
- NuLeaf Naturals LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article