Cannabis Approval Ratings are Only Increasing in North America Again

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 64 million Americans have tried some form of CBD in the last 24 months, with nearly one out of seven using the compound every day, according to a Consumer Reports survey. In addition, according to The General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 61% of those surveyed support legalization. That's up from 57% in 2016. A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTC:CWBHF), and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD)(OTC:TGODF).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Urban Juve is accessing the multi-billion-dollar wellness market by launching international e-commerce sales. In addition to all major credit cards, the urbanjuve.com site will be equipped to receive payments through PayPal, WeChat, and Alipay. Urbanjuve.com represents a new paradigm in scalable e-commerce websites—and was purpose-built with rapid expansion in mind. Agile and flexible, the system supports seamless procurement, payment processing integration and inventory management, offering considerable visibility into data and performance. "The website was designed with the ultimate goal of global expansion, so Yield Growth was able to launch and test capabilities in Canada and then expand into new territories more quickly than an average e-commerce company," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. Because we've been thinking about growth from the beginning, we will be able to establish our brand in new, international markets with a first-mover advantage." In order to support international sales, Yield Growth is working with an established network of third-party suppliers to streamline manufacturing, warehousing, and fulfillment. For more information on BOSS, please visit: https://yieldgrowth.com/

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED) just announced the next phase in its partnership with Parent Action on Drugs and Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy which will see PAD launch two new digital tools to help youth along with their parents, adult caregivers, and influencers, on how to make responsible decisions about cannabis use. PAD employed the technical expertise of Massively, a leader in artificial intelligence, to develop a fun and interactive chatbot designed to engage, educate and encourage conversation between parents and their kids about cannabis. This tool helps parents structure conversations with their pre-teens about cannabis to inform and prevent early use, associated with a number of negative short and long-term outcomes. By having an informed, open dialogue about cannabis, parents can protect their children while creating a culture of knowledge and resiliency.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB) and the UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization just announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar, global partnership that is expected to significantly advance further clinical research on the relationship between 100% hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products and athlete wellness and recovery, with a view to accelerating CBD product development and education. The research will be conducted at the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, in collaboration with UFC's sports performance team, as well as with athletes who choose to participate in the studies. Clinical studies will focus on pain management, inflammation, injury/exercise recovery, and mental well-being. Aurora's research will be led by Dr. Jason Dyck, Professor at the University of Alberta and a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Medicine. He also serves as an independent director on the board of Aurora Cannabis, where he provides valuable oversight for the Company's scientific efforts.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF) just announced today that the Underwriters of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company sold by certain current shareholders at a price of C$20.00 per share have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 common shares from the Selling Shareholders at the Offering Price. The gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders under the exercise of this over-allotment will be C$21,000,000, and together with the gross proceeds from the initial closing on May 15, 2019 of C$140,000,000, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be $161,000,000.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD)(OTCQX:TGODF) just obtained approval from Health Canada, under the Cannabis Regulations, to expand operations into its new state-of-the-art building located in Hamilton, Ontario. The 20,000 square feet indoor facility is going to be used for cannabis cultivation; planting will start in the coming weeks. "This is yet another important milestone for our team as we continue to ramp up production with a focus on executional excellence," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "We have pioneered the concept of sustainably growing all-natural, certified organic cannabis at scale. The product we are able to offer Canadians is clean, pesticide-free and undeniably premium." The newly built facility is the second of three buildings at TGOD's Hamilton site, which will have a total size of 166,000 square feet when all are completed later this summer, and an annual production capacity of 17,500 kgs.

