Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision: Announcing the 2022 Recipients of the ElSohly Award

"As the President of Heidolph North America, I am pleased to support the growth of cannabis chemistry and research. Through the sharing of information and developments, these scientists are helping to shape the industry. There are some talented scientists doing good work and it is exciting to be able to help bring them to the forefront within the ACS community" said Jim Dawson, President of Heidolph North America and sponsor of the ElSohly Award.

When asked about this year's award Michael Coffin, Chair of the ElSohly Award commented, "An impressive field of applicants with a strong showing from academia with very innovative work. It's been amazing to see advances in cannabis chemistry move out of the shadows and into mainstream academic institutions. This bodes well for the future study of this amazing plant, yet we should not forget the humble roots that brought us here."

Anyone attending the ACS National Meeting in San Diego, CA in March of 2022 can attend the award symposium where each award winner will deliver a unique symposium presentation.

Those interested in applying to the next round of scholarships can visit our 2023 ElSohly Award application here . 2023 winners will be required to present at the 263rd ACS National Meeting to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana March 26-30, 2023.

Questions and concerns can be posed to the same email. CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.

