Cannabis Company Declares War on Big Tobacco After Signing of US Farm Bill

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hours after the signing of the U.S. Farm Bill by President Trump on Thursday, Prohibition Brands, the global leader of marijuana joints, cigars and cigarettes, will post a fiery YouTube "Declaration of War" against Big Tobacco.

"With the U.S. Farm Bill now the law, we will now enter the cigarette market and attempt to put Big Tobacco out of business," said Prohibition Brands CEO Brian Laoruangroch.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco smoking kills more than six million people worldwide annually. It is the leading cause of preventable death in the world. To date, there are no deaths that have been scientifically linked to marijuana use.

"We have been preparing the last six years for the passage of the Farm Bill and we continued the development of Marijuanettes, our flagship product. As a former tobacco smoker myself, I knew the need to create a tobacco-alternative cigarette. With the Farm Bill, we officially launch 'Marijuanettes' — our THC — and tobacco-free cigarettes."

The U.S. Farm Bill legalizes cannabis with THC below 0.3 percent. Before the Farm Bill, all cannabis, regardless of THC content, was categorized as a Schedule 1 drug, in the same class as heroin and cocaine.

Laoruangroch predicts that the new Farm Bill, and specifically his Marijuanettes, could help in decreasing tens of millions of world deaths from tobacco-smoking by as much as half in less than a decade, simply by smokers switching from tobacco to cannabis.

In the Dec. 20 4:20 p.m. PST scheduled release of the YouTube video under the title "High Noon," Laoruangroch dresses as a spoof "Marlboro Man" and challenges major tobacco companies to a "duel to the death."

"Anywhere cigarettes are sold, we will sell Marijuanettes. We will lead the charge to put the final nail in their coffin. Smoking is not the problem, tobacco is the problem. Today, we begin a new era where smoking cigarettes and tobacco are no longer synonymous. Marijuanettes are the future."

Prohibition Brands is America's most successful and oldest cannabis joint manufacturer. They have spent years perfecting all aspects of cannabis cigarettes from curing, blending, roasting, toasting, aging, cannabinoid infusing, designing, packaging, manufacturing and distributing.

CEO Brian Laoruangroch has spent the last eight years traveling the world collecting proprietary marijuana genetics that allow them to create cannabis cigarettes that can be sold nationwide today and are compliant with the U.S. Farm Bill. Those travels are documented in the company's self-published show "Weed around the World." Laoruangroch made headlines in 2013 when he announced he would establish the "Marlboro of Weed."

As of Dec. 20 at 4:20 p.m. PST, Marijuanettes will be readily available for sale online at www.MarijuanettesCBD.com or through the company's distribution partners.

