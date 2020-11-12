Cannabis Creative Partners with Boston's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative Group and Pure Oasis have joined forces. Cannabis Creative Group will be helping Pure Oasis with social media strategy, content, and recommendations. This will help establish Pure Oasis in a position to attract more customers in the Greater Boston area and continue to boast its pride as Boston's first recreational cannabis dispensary.

Cannabis Creative is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping cannabis clients increase visibility online, enhance conversions, and achieve business goals through performance-driven marketing solutions. The agency was ranked one of the Top 25 Cannabis Digital marketing agencies in the U.S. and featured on Unbounce's " 34 Best Landing Page Examples of 2020 " in addition to being awarded the 2020 Hermes Creative Award for the Blue Forest Farms Hemp CBD E-Commerce Web Design and Development.

Pure Oasis is the first recreational cannabis dispensary in Boston, MA. The Black-owned boutique shop offers a user-friendly experience and carries a variety of high-quality products. Pure Oasis offers a friendly atmosphere and is committed to serving the Boston community, while also re-investing in it and sharing their passion for educating the public about the health benefits of cannabis.

"We are thrilled to partner with CCG! As a new owner of a Dispensary it can be challenging to be effective at attracting new customers. When CCG reached out to offer their services we were beyond grateful. They have clearly demonstrated their ability to be effective in the industry and it was exactly what we needed!" says Kobie Evans, Co-owner at Pure Oasis.

"We have been wanting to work with Pure Oasis, the first Boston proper dispensary for some time. We're thrilled to be able to partner with them and hope to support other Black-owned businesses in the cannabis industry in the future," said Josefine Nowitz, Co-Founder of Cannabis Creative.

Pure Oasis plans to expand, and this dispensary is one of many cannabis retail shops that will soon be around New England under the Pure Oasis umbrella.

About Pure Oasis

Pure Oasis is Boston's first recreational cannabis dispensary, serving Boston with its extensive range of high-quality cannabis products. coffee-shop style dispensary, located on Blue Hill Ave. about four miles south of downtown Boston in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Dorchester, Pure Oasis also supports local community-centered events and youth enrichment groups, including an up and coming internship program.

About Cannabis Creative Group

Cannabis Creative Group is a full-service digital marketing agency providing a suite of solutions including branding, web design & development, SEO, packaging design, print, social, and email marketing.

