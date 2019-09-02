Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Worth $45.4 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 45.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of countries legalizing marijuana cultivation, increasing number of cultivators, and growing global marijuana trade are some of the leading factors contributing toward the rise in cultivation. In addition, rising production of marijuana derivatives such as oil, creams, and edibles due to increase in demand and geographical expansion of cannabis producing companies is expected to drive growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America dominated this market in 2018 with a revenue of USD 15.6 billion , owing to the presence of largest marijuana producing countries such as the U.S. and Canada , which have legalized medical & recreational use

Based on product type, the cannabis cultivation market is segmented into buds, oils, and tinctures.

Buds segment dominated in 2018 owing to buds being a readily usable form and an already existing high consumer pool that smokes buds

Some of the key players are Cannabis Sativa, Inc.; GW Pharmaceuticals plc; Tikun Olam; Tilray, Maricann, Inc.; Aurora Cannabis; Aphria, Inc.; and Canopy Growth Corporation

In December 2018 , nearly 840 cultivators in Canada applied for a license, which was 30% higher than that recorded in August 2018 .

Read 127 page research report with TOC on "Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Product (Buds, Oils, Tinctures), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabis-cultivation-market

Buds dominated the market in 2018, owing to a high consumer pool already smoking buds. Moreover, it is a readily usable form and, hence, is considered as a primary product that has more potency as it contains the necessary levels of THC and CBD content. However, the ill effects of smoking buds are likely to impede growth over the forecast period and drive production of cannabis-based oils & tinctures as these products are safe to consume & have a faster onset of action.

North America dominated the marijuana cultivation market in 2018 owing to the presence of two largest marijuana markets-the U.S. and Canada. This is due to legalization of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes in Canada & several U.S. states, along with presence of leading cultivators such as Aphria, Tilray, Canopy Growth Corporation, & The Chronos Group in the region.

Canada and the U.S. collectively produced the highest quantity of cannabis, accounting for almost the whole share of the total produce. This is due to high demand for medical & recreational cannabis, increase in pot tourism, and a steep growth in online sales channels. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing, owing to increasing legalization of indigenous cultivation and reducing focus on marijuana imports due to high costs. Moreover, other countries such as Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to start cultivation after their expected/recent legalization.

Some of the major marijuana cultivators are Canopy Growth Corporation; Aurora Cannabis; Maricann Group, Inc.; Tilray; Aphria, Inc.; The Cronos Group; ABcann Medicinals, Inc.; GW Pharmaceuticals plc.; and Organigram Holding, Inc. Several new cultivators are expected to enter the market due to ongoing legalization in various countries, rising technological advancements in equipment, and growing funding for new startups.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabis cultivation market on the basis of product and region:

Cannabis Cultivation Product Outlook (Volume [kg]; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Buds



Oils



Tinctures

Cannabis Cultivation Regional Outlook (Volume [kg]; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





Netherlands





Croatia



Asia Pacific



Australia



Central & South America



Mexico





Colombia





Uruguay





Chile





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Israel

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Bio Hazards Bag Market – The driving factors responsible for the growth of bio-hazards bag market include hospitals which produce bio-hazardous waste for justifiable reasons.

The driving factors responsible for the growth of bio-hazards bag market include hospitals which produce bio-hazardous waste for justifiable reasons. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market – The factors that propel the growth of the global Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market include accessibility of diagnostic test, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and increased R&D activities.

The factors that propel the growth of the global Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market include accessibility of diagnostic test, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and increased R&D activities. Food Allergy Market – Global food allergy market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to an alarming rise in the number of food allergies and sensitivities around the globe.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.