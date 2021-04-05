Cannabis Delivery Leader Emjay Expands Footprint with Second Retail Store Location, Providing Service to Two Million Households in San Diego Area

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, a cannabis delivery and retail company with operations in California, announced today the opening of its second retail store. The dispensary will feature the biggest selection of high-quality cannabis products at the best prices in northern California. The 1500 sq. ft. retail space in La Mesa, Calif., will allow the company to serve two million households in the San Diego area with free, fast, same-day delivery. Visitors to the retail store will have access to an exclusive deal of $1 eighths on select brands for anyone who purchases $25 or more.

"La Mesa is an incredible community with a vibrant consumer base and massive consumer demand, and today there are very few retail and delivery offerings serving the community," said Emjay CEO Chris Vaughn. "California has 40 million people, and it represents roughly 37% of North American cannabis sales. We want to be a big player in the biggest market in the world, so expanding our footprint across California and into the San Diego area will help drive sales and growth through 2021 and beyond. We offer a robust selection of premium products from renowned licensed dispensaries in California including flower, vapes, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates joints, and accessories. Our omnichannel approach is first-class and I'm excited for Emjay to serve the San Diego market and deliver the most popular, best quality cannabis."

Emjay's new store opens with 35 employees, all carefully selected as W-2 employees for both budtender and courier positions. As the company continues to scale, it will announce additional job opportunities to serve the growing demand within the wider San Diego community.

In January of 2020, California approved new legislation allowing licensed marijuana retailers to deliver cannabis state-wide. While hundreds of dispensaries have jumped on the delivery bandwagon with new services, Emjay built their technology with their customers' interest at heart. Their main goals are to drive innovation through their ecommerce and scalable delivery model to batch orders efficiently, optimize delivery times, and ensure daily service to as many customers as possible.

With a rapidly growing user base, this California-based operator has established themselves at the forefront of cannabis delivery with quick and easy services unmatched by their competition. Emjay NOW, the company's fastest delivery option, will be available to customers at this new location, enabling orders to be fulfilled within a 90 minute window. Along with NOW, Emjay allows scheduled deliveries for up to a week in advance.

In addition to expanding its retail footprint, Emjay also offers a philanthropic "round up" feature with every purchase, both in store and online, where customers can choose to round an order to the nearest dollar and donate to the Last Prisoner Project, an organization fighting for social justice for people who have been incarcerated for nonviolent drug crimes. Emjay matches this donation amount on a monthly basis.

Together with loyalty and delivery, Emjay's new La Mesa location will amplify the company's purpose in providing communities across California with a safe and easy way to purchase cannabis both in store and online.

For more information, please visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-san-diego

SOURCE Emjay