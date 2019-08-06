Cannabis Delivery Service, Inspired by Personal Quest, Caters to Californians Lofty Lifestyle Standards

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2003, Rick Bakas left a lucrative job at Nike's California headquarters and headed to Boulder, Colorado to care for his mom, who has Multiple Sclerosis. Cannabis proved to be a lifesaver for his mother, helping with her pain, sleep and seizures and allowing her to stop taking several medications that came with harsh side effects.

Flowsent

Today, Bakas' appreciation for the benefits of cannabis and his amassed product expertise has morphed into a major fully licensed, premium cannabis delivery service in Northern California called Flowsent. Its team is comprised of business owners and marketers, with a combined 50+ years of experience in and outside of the cannabis industry – several of whom have won awards for their cannabis recipes and resulting products.

This month, Flowsent stretched its wings even further with the launch of its weed club, akin to wine or beer of the month clubs. Club members can choose from four packages:

Keep Tahoe Green (monthly selection of flower products)

(monthly selection of flower products) 710 Racing (monthly selection of cannabis oil)

Goddess (monthly selection of health and beauty products with a focus on CBD)

Flow Box (monthly selection of any type of product including edibles and gear)

Club members also enjoy a host of added perks, including discounts on purchases, priority delivery and invitations to grower dinners and other exclusive events. The organization's founders say the weed club is the "first-of-its-kind" in the legal cannabis space.

"We are a bit spoiled here in California. We have the best of everything right at our fingertips and just expect access to the finer things across the board. Flowsent caters to that expectation by offering an award-winning selection of the highest quality cannabis products delivered right to our customers' doors," explained Aaron Grimes, one of the co-founders, whose relationships with California growers have been a key to giving the company a competitive advantage.

"When looking for cannabis products for our menu, we intentionally look for those that come from plants with minimal or, preferably, zero exposure to chemicals. We believe cannabis, like the foods we eat, should come from farmers who grow their crops sustainably," said co-founder Stig Westling, who brings degrees in chemistry and business to the table.

"Since my mom started using cannabis products 16 years ago for her MS, the products available and the industry have completely evolved. Yet, one thing remains the same: cannabis is changing and saving lives, and its wide range of uses continues to expand," Bakas added.

Bakas said the company always keeps its roots top of mind. As such, it advocates for improved access to cannabis and CBD products for medicinal purposes for people like his mother, cancer patients, veterans suffering from PTSD and others who can benefit from them. The company has, in fact, taken the 1% Pledge and donates both products and employee time as a result. Pledge 1% challenges companies to pledge one percent of their equity, profit, products and/or employee time for their communities.

Expansion plans for Flowsent are in full swing as the business prepares for the launch in 2020 of its full line of CBD products to be sold nationwide. For more information about Flowsent, its products and weed club, go to flowsent.com/hello.

