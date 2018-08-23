Cannabis Distribution Association Commends California Legislature on Passage of SB 311

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Distribution Association (CDA), a trade association representing a diverse group of cannabis distributors throughout California, commends the California Legislature for the passage of SB 311. The bill is authored by Senator Richard Pan, MD (CA Senate District 6), sponsored by CDA with co-sponsors the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA) and the Cannabis Growers Association (CGA). The association coalition met with influential policy makers in Sacramento to support SB 311, which ensures that final tested cannabis goods can be legally transferred between distributors to facilitate distribution partnerships across the State of California. This critical piece of cannabis legislation passed out of the second house today and is on its way to the Governor's desk. Once signed, the bill would take effect immediately as an urgency statute.

CDA members who met at the Capitol with policy makers in the Legislature include representatives from the following licensed cannabis distribution companies: Pacific Expeditors, Flow Kana, Canna Craft (Kind House), Oakland Distribution Company, Sunstone, Meadow Distribution, Pacific Crest Distribution, and Mammoth Distribution.

Lauren Fraser, Executive Director for CDA commented, "As a group of compliant operators in California's new regulated cannabis supply chain, CDA Members appreciated the opportunity to participate in the democratic process in our State Capitol and are heartened by the commitment from the Legislature, Administration, and the Bureau of Cannabis Control to make our regulatory system viable for small business. SB 311 will facilitate regional partnerships between licensed distributors to allow products to move more efficiently through the supply chain while maintaining the integrity of the regulated system. We look forward to continued dialogue with our policy makers and regulators on the implementation of the bill. The power of working together for a better cannabis industry is a rewarding process, heightened by the collaborative effort between CDA, CCIA, and CGA."

"This is a huge step forward for the whole supply chain. The Cannabis Distribution Association showed a real savvy, identifying the issue, developing a solution, and unifying a coalition capable of getting this done on an urgent timeline so this will have maximum impact as soon as possible. This success really demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together." – Hezekiah Allen, Executive Director for the California Growers Association (CGA)

"SB 311 is unanimously supported by our members, who depend on partnerships between distributors to effectively move products through the supply chain. We are thrilled with the result of the vote and look forward to the opportunity to work with our coalition partners and the Bureau on the successful implementation of this important piece of legislation." - Lindsay Robinson, Executive Director for the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA)

For more information on the Cannabis Distribution Association members and services, please visit: distributeca.org

The Cannabis Distribution Association represents a diverse group of cannabis distributors throughout California, as well as several non-operator members interested in helping to guide distribution regulations and best practices with policy makers in California. CDA envisions a well-regulated cannabis marketplace, one that ensures economic viability for small businesses, promotes supply chain integrity, and prioritizes consumer safety. CDA, formerly the CGA Distribution & Transportation Committee, was formed in 2016 as a partner organization to California Growers Association (CGA). distributeca.org

