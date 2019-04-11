Cannabis Education Leader Pushes Reach Internationally

BOSTON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlighten , a multifaceted cannabis technology company, has announced today that it is now serving clients in 800+ retail locations across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. As part of the announcement, Enlighten emphasized its intent to further solidify its international footprint over the course of 2019.

With an education forward approach, Enlighten helps its partners grow their brand, build relationships with their customers and educate consumers through a variety of solutions.

"While other in-store networks have focused primarily on the lifestyle of a small subsection of the cannabis consuming community, Enlighten has always been dialed in on the bigger picture and that's education," explained Jeremy Jacobs, Chairman of Enlighten, who's DOOH Network more than doubled in scope just this past year. "Cannabis education is a global concern and we look forward to continuing to help curb the outrageous stigma behind marijuana."

Enlighten's robust technology solutions, each fit to ensure compliance in the various countries and territories, includes interactive signage to inform and educate customers or employees, a retail analytics portal, integrated technology solutions to aggregate and systemize product offerings and internal operations, and tailored marketing solutions for product brands.

About Enlighten:

