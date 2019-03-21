Cannabis Franchising is a Reality at Multi-Unit Franchising Conference

ONE Cannabis, a Denver-Based Cannabis Franchisor, Exhibits at the Industry-Leading Event to Break Down Myths and Teach Franchising Pros about the Legal Cannabis Market

DENVER, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - North American cannabis buyers spent $9.2 billion in legal markets in 2017. Flash forward to a decade from now and the global industry is poised to reach $80 billion with North American consumption leading the way. In this time span, countless industry rookies will enter the industry, vying for their piece of the pie. The growth vehicle driving those who will succeed? Franchising. It is the most viable option for newcomers to become a part of this development, while mitigating much of the risk. ONE Cannabis™ is painting this reality next week for attendees at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference.

Taking place March 24-27, the Las Vegas show is a must-attend event for multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees looking to build their businesses and flourish. The Denver-based cannabis franchisor is exhibiting at the conference to meet with prospective franchisees and franchise brokers about its franchise opportunities throughout North America. Interested parties can visit ONE Cannabis at Booth No. 123 or contact Justin at Justin@ocginc.com to set up an introductory meeting.

"ONE Cannabis offers multi-unit franchisees the opportunity to diversify their investments and grab stake at the ground floor of a nascent industry, with industry leaders by their side," said ONE Cannabis COO Mike Weinberger, who has two decades of experience in franchising with both large, global franchisors and emerging franchise concepts.

"While marijuana legalization is increasing rapidly across the U.S.," he continued, "there are some established markets that are already seeing serious consolidation by large entities. If you've been thinking of investing in cannabis, now is the time to do it. A limited number of dispensary licenses are awarded in each market, so getting in early is key if you have a desired market in mind."

ONE CANNABIS LEADS CANNABIS FRANCHISING IN NORTH AMERICA

ONE Cannabis began franchising in early 2018 and currently has five franchise agreements signed for Colorado development, as well as several agreements in the works in other states and in Canada with different entrepreneurial teams. The company expects to add a dozen corporate and franchise locations in 2019 in multiple states. Recently, ONE Cannabis became the first marijuana business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. This recognition is presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising.

JOIN THE BUDDING CANNABIS MARKET WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS

ONE Cannabis team members have decades of experience in the legal cannabis industry, franchising and operations. With a proven business model in-hand, franchisees gain access to this knowledge – including operational systems, best practices, depth of resources, exclusive award-winning products and hundreds of vetted business relationships as well as national brand recognition and marketing support.

IDEAL FRANCHISE PARTNERS

ONE Cannabis partners with both new franchisee investors and existing multi-unit franchisees who are looking to diversify their franchise portfolio. Franchise partner investment costs range from $750,000 to $2.5 million, including a $100,000 franchise fee for a single unit. Those interested in becoming a ONE Cannabis franchisee should have access to $750,000 in liquid capital. Franchisees may be owner-operators or passive owners with a designated, experienced manager running operations.

To learn more about the ONE Cannabis franchise opportunity, contact Justin Livingston at Justin@ocginc.com or visit http://ocginc.com.

ABOUT ONE CANNABIS :

ONE Cannabis is a Denver-based cannabis franchisor. The company's cutting-edge franchise offering stems from over a decade of proven cannabis operation combined with decades of franchise experience with industry veterans. With countless industry awards, the marijuana pioneers have now built the world's most powerful cannabis business franchise system. Through its franchise opportunities and SEED program, ONE eases the industry's barrier to entry, making cannabis entrepreneurship more feasible to a broader group. ONE Cannabis CEO and co-founder Christian Hageseth has been named an "Industry Trailblazer" by High Times magazine. His entrepreneurial journey in the cannabis industry is chronicled in his book: Big Weed: An Entrepreneur's High-Stakes Adventures in the Budding Legal Marijuana Business. For more information about the ONE Cannabis franchise opportunity, visit http://ocginc.com.

SOURCE ONE Cannabis