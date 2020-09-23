Cannabis Global Hemp You Can Feel™ Alcohol Substitute Cocktail Mixers Now Live for Sale on Amazon.com Platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce that the Company's Hemp You Can Feel™ hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers are now live for sale on Amazon.com and Amazon Prime in addition to the already available Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee pods.

The Company's Hemp You Can Feel™ hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers currently come in three flavors: Margarita Jalapeño (see here), Skinny Classic Cosmopolitan (see here), and Hibiscus Mint Lemon (see here).

The Preparation of a Hemp You Can Feel™ cocktail is simple: add 1-2 oz of mixer along with ice and sparkling water. No alcohol is needed. The Hemp You Can Feel™ mixers provide an experience on par with light alcohol consumption, but without any of the harmful side effects of alcohol.

"Our in-house research suggests these mixers have tremendous home-run potential as a popular product line," remarked Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Almost universally, the feeling of having a cocktail is desirable, but the collateral consequences of chronic alcohol consumption are well documented and certainly well understood by most consumers. We only recently launched the Hemp You Can Feel™ hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers. But getting this line of products on the powerful Amazon.com platform widens our reach immensely."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of cannabis investments and intellectual property, having filed six provisional patents relative to the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and develop products based on this and other rare cannabinoids.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

