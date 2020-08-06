Cannabis Global Launches New "Hemp You Can Feel™" Alcohol Substitute Mixers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc, (OTCMKTS: CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce the live public launch of its Hemp You Can Feel™ hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers.

Hemp You Can Feel™ mixers are now available for online consumer purchase as well as bulk purchase for wholesale distribution. Cocktails based on the Hemp You Can Feel™ mixers provide an experience on par with light alcohol consumption, but without any of the harmful side effects of alcohol.

"Because of the ultra-low levels of hemp extracts utilized, we feel we set a new standard for product-safety and satisfaction in the hemp food and beverage category with this product," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "While our Hemp You Can Feel™ beverages likely have the lowest hemp extract levels in the industry, we believe we provide a vastly superior positive effect upon use. We invite all consumers and alcohol industry participants to try what we see as the first viable alternative to alcoholic beverages. Our website is www.HempYouCanFeel.com. Take the HempYouCanFeel Challenge!"

The cocktail mixer product line currently features three simple-to-use mixers: Margarita Jalapeño, Skinny Classic Cosmopolitan, and Hibiscus Mint Lemon mixer. The Preparation of a Hemp You Can Feel™ cocktail is simple: add 1-2 oz along with ice and sparkling water - and of course, no alcohol. The Company is planning to release multiple additional hemp-based flavors soon.

The Company believes the use of Hemp You Can Feel™ is significantly safer than the consumption of other hemp-based or high-cannabidiol (CBD) based beverages. Because of the natural water solubility of the preparations, only a minuscule amount of hemp extracts is present in the cocktail mixers. Laboratory analysis and results by High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) indicated the presence of hemp extracts in the non-detectable category.

"The infusion technology behind our new Hemp You Can Feel™ alcohol-free cocktail mixers is highly advanced, yet ultra-simple," added Tabatabaei. "It's based on honeybees, powered by Bee-Fuse technology and our provisional patent on an all-natural, room temperature powderization technology. Nature has provided bees with unique enzymes that can naturally break down oil-based hemp extracts into a water-soluble compound, which we rely upon to create our cocktail mixers. There has never been anything like this product on the marketplace. Only nature could provide such a simple and elegant solution. Yet, it is highly effective, allowing us to produce the first hemp-based product that holds its own against alcohol-based beverages."

Hemp You Can Feel™ is a registered trademark of Cannabis Global, Inc. Multiple pending and issued patents have been filed on the technologies discussed in the press release.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Bee Fuse Technology

Several of the company's products are powered by Bee Fuse technology. Bee-Fuse Technology is an IP Protected method which enables bees to naturally express the full spectrum of the Hemp plant in their honey in a highly efficient manner, utilizing low amounts of cannabinoids as well as therapeutic terpenes which creates a unique delivery platform for any strain.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

+1-(310)-986-4929

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

[email protected]

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE Cannabis Global, Inc.

Related Links

https://cannabisglobalinc.com

