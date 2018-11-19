Cannabis Investment Firm Acquires Publicly Traded COBI to Create Marijuana Penny Stock Company BANGI

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangi Investments, LLC has acquired publicly traded company Compass Biotechnologies, Inc. (Stock Symbol OTC: COBI) to gain greater access to public markets and to continue expanding its success in the cannabis marketspace. The company will go by the name BANGI, (pronounced bon-ghee), which is a noun in the African dialect Swahili meaning "marijuana" or "hemp".

"Real Estate is agnostic to the cannabis industry; every sector from cultivation to extracting and retail relies heavily upon it. I'm excited about the prospects in store for BANGI, and I will be instrumental in this transition over the next 90 days," said Rick Shykora, CEO of Compass Biotechnologies, Inc.

BANGI, a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, understands the integral role that real estate plays in the $30 billion cannabis industry and plans to further its reach with the acquisition of COBI. BANGI will trade asOTC: COBI until approval for its unique ticker symbol. To learn more visit www.bangistock.com .

BANGI INVESTMENTS, LLC

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Limited Liability Company combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential.

COMPASS BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Compass Biotechnologies, Inc. (Ticker SymbolOTC: COBI), d/b/a Motion Entertainment Group, Inc. is a professional-grade audio equipment company with products that are already in use by world-class musicians and entertainers, and popular amongst rising stars. Aligned with industry heavyweights, the company is introducing new innovations that reflect a decades-long focus on producing the highest quality audio experiences and industry-changing evolutions, for the enjoyment of music fans and aficionados globally.

