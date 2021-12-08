Cannabis Lifestyle Brand LEUNE Cannabis Products are Now Available in Arizona, as Part of New State Expansion

LEUNE is one of a short list of California cannabis brands to be available in Arizona. "I couldn't be more excited to launch LEUNE in Arizona this year," said Nidhi Lucky Handa, LEUNE founder, and CEO. "We see the Arizona consumer as extremely LEUNE-aligned: thoughtful, conscious, and discerning. We can't wait to grow a relationship with the Arizona consumer and let them experience the wide product range in unique profiles."

The brand isn't looking to be 'that cool California brand in Arizona' but rather be the brand that celebrates the unique flavor and authenticity of each new market they enter. "We were so inspired by Arizona's gorgeous landscape and look forward to using the state's natural beauty as a backdrop for marketing LEUNE products in Arizona" said Nidhi. "At the heart of LEUNE is the creative spirit."

LEUNE cannabis products already have a strong footprint in the California cannabis market with over 150 dispensaries and 20 delivery-only services carrying the product across the state. LEUNE products were recently launched on a California direct-to-consumer site to make the ordering process even simpler for the local cannabis consumer.

Earlier this year, the brand unveiled a strategic fundraise with influential investors in sports, music, and cannabis. Participants included La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony, John Wall, super-agent Rich Paul and music manager Anthony Saleh.

LEUNE Cannabis Products will be initially available at: Oasis, Nirvana, Curaleaf, Cannabist Tempe, and SWC Prescott

About LEUNE:

LEUNE is a California-born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that 'getting high' only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, we're interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising brand quality standards, LEUNE aims to create new industry ideals. For more information on LEUNE and where to purchase, please visit www.leune.co and www.leunelab.com - and you can find the brand on Instagram at @leunebrand and @leunelab .

