Cannabis Means Business in New York #CannabisWeek

Why: The 6th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition in New York (CWCBExpo) is the leading event on the East Coast for the medical marijuana, legalized cannabis and hemp industries. For three days, all under one roof, CWCBExpo NY features education, influencers, information and products for navigating and prospering in this high growth industry that will change the business, political, and healthcare landscape in the years ahead.

As the next American economic boom, the cannabis industry is projected to reach more than $80 billion by 2030, and CWCBExpo NY is the "go to source" for entrepreneurs, investors, established cannabis business owners, mainstream businesses, and the medical community to learn how to succeed.

Highlights of CWCBExpo NY include:

-Standout Keynote Address by Steve White, CEO, Harvest Health & Recreation, a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S. (May 30)

-CNBC's Aditi Roy In Conversation with Bruce Linton, Chairman and CEO, of Canopy Growth (May 31)

-Industry Update with Gerald Pascarelli, Vice President, Beverages, Tobacco & Cannabis, Cowen, Inc.; and Cannabis 2030: Back To The Future with Sumit Mehta, MAZAKALI and Rafael de la Cruz, Universal Brand Ventures

-Timely sessions relevant to the tri-state, national and global cannabis industry including: CBD: Past, Present & Future; The "Legalization" of Cannabis & Future Business Opportunities in NY and NJ with Axel Bernabe, New York's Assistant Counsel to the Governor for Health and Jeff Brown, Assistant Commissioner, Medical Marijuana, New Jersey Department of Health; Dispensary Owner/Operator Panel: Trials, Tribulations and Triumphs; Key Trends Shaping the Global Cannabis Market; Big Data Powers Big Cannabis; and A Brand New Cannabis World

-Insightful and candid sessions on Warrior Wellness: The Transition Epidemic Facing Veterans with special operatives from the U.S. Army and Navy sharing their authentic stories including Congressman Max Rose; Breaking Boundaries Without Permission: Women Making Business and Social Impact; A New Approach to Startup Due Diligence in the Cannabis Industry; and Cannabis and Hemp Academia Town Hall with NY Senator Diane Savino and Ivy League professors and students.

-Hemp workshop and conference track on Hemp: The Dawning of a New Day in the USA with Greg Ibach, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Hemp Processing: From Start to Finish and a Hemp Pavilion featuring hemp clothing, automotive and construction parts, health foods, organic body care, nutraceuticals and more.

-New products and services for the cannabis industry from top companies exhibiting on the sold-out exhibit floor including the latest payment processors, cannabis DNA testing, CBD & hemp oils, grow lights, vaping systems, extractors, security systems, lab testing, climate control systems, greenhouse tours, and more.

-"In Conversation with Bruce Linton," sponsor Anewsha, through its revolutionary patented and trademarked technology platform "Renewsha," will announce it has signed a letter of intent with SPI Pharma to develop and license a precision dosing, tasteless, fast-acting formulation for all-natural API (active phytocannabinoid ingredients).

-Cannabis Week, anchored by CWCBExpo, designed to bring all sectors and communities of the industry together including welcome parties, networking events, Grass is Greener film screening with Fab 5 Freddy, NORML FORML, and Yoga.

Billions can be made in the cannabis industry in every sector of business from manufacturing and logistics to legal and financial services. Savvy entrepreneurs, service providers, and investors from across the country and around the world are registering for CWCBExpo NY to find out how to succeed in the cannabis industry. Go to www.cwcbexpo.com for more information.

