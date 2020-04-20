Cannabis Research Summit Educates Science Community Online Wednesday, April 22

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online Global Cannabis Research Summit co-produced by PlanetConnect on Wednesday, April 22, gathers scientists, clinicians and industry professionals for a day of free web-based presentations. Register at https://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com/

"The online Global Cannabis Research Summit is all about cannabis research for the serious science community - wherever they are," said event chair Keith Bisogno. Adding, "We're streaming hours of fresh content with top speakers with free registration for this web-only event on April 22."

Bisogno noted that featured speaker Dr Sue Sisley, Lead Investigator at the Scottsdale Research Institute, will be presenting an update on "New Rules for US-based Cannabis Research," explaining current court challenges and grassroots initiatives aimed at forcing regulators to reduce red tape and restrictions holding science back.

"Few people have worked so tirelessly for as long as Sue Sisley," he said. Describing her as "a stalwart for cannabis research advocacy, successfully petitioning the Drug Enforcement Administration, engaging the Food and Drug Administration and building grassroots coalitions to remove long-standing barriers to researchers."

Legal associates Shane Pennington and Matt Zorn from the law firm Yetter Coleman will join Dr Sisley online for the "New Rules for US-based Cannabis Research" presentation kicking off Section II webcast at 2:00 PM eastern Wednesday, April 22.

Register for the online conference and to be entered to win a Free VIP Pass to the live Global Cannabis Research Summit on August 12 in Princeton, NJ. https://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com/

