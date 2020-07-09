Cannabis SaaS Company GrowFlow Expands Product Development Team

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowFlow , a business management and compliance solution for cannabis wholesalers and retailers, today announced the expansion of its product development team to include Scott Edwards as Director of Product Management and Cynthia Huang as Product Success Manager.

"The cannabis industry at large is booming and is poised to become an important part of the COVID-19 economic recovery as a result of cannabis tax revenues. Legalization is on several states' ballots this election year, and the surge in demand is only expected to grow in 2021," says Travis Steffen, CEO of GrowFlow. "Our strategic investment in our product development team is a reflection of GrowFlow's continued growth and commitment to continued product innovation."

Edwards brings over two decades of experience in product development to GrowFlow. As Director of Product Management, he is responsible for driving product strategy and vision for GrowFlow's product suite and enhancing the company's industry-leading user experience. Prior to joining GrowFlow, Edwards served as Chief Innovation Officer and EOS Integrator at Alliance Safety Council, where he was responsible for the strategy and development of the company's workforce management and learning experience platforms. Prior to that he was founder and VP of Products at OutStart, Inc.

As Product Success Manager at GrowFlow, Huang will leverage her expertise to develop and implement brand messaging, execute product and feature launches, and collect behavioral intelligence data from customers to assist in future developments. Huang began her career in insurance and risk management, acquiring over 10 years of industry expertise, before joining Roam and Wander as a Marketing Manager. Huang co-founded both Altcoin Fantasy, a cryptocurrency trading simulation game, and Airhosts Forum, an Airbnb host community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott and Cynthia to the GrowFlow team," says Steffen. "They each bring a unique level of product development expertise and executive experience to our team that will enable us to better execute on our vision. With their leadership, we will drive our innovation and products further and continue to build new, improved models of cannabis software to benefit our customers across the country."

The expansion of GrowFlow's senior product team comes alongside significant growth in the company's overall revenue stream, and on the heels of a recent $8.4M Series B funding round. In 2019, GrowFlow experienced 200% YoY revenue growth while also expanding its total employee count by 50%. GrowFlow already works with over 1,000 customers in states across the country. The team at GrowFlow is continuing this growth trajectory in 2020, on track to once again double its staff by year end, as it advances its SaaS platform and grows its talent pool to deliver the highest quality compliance and management solutions on the market.

About GrowFlow

Los Angeles-based GrowFlow is a customer-driven, B2B SaaS platform providing compliance, inventory management, point of sale, analytics and sales tools for cannabis and hemp businesses at various points in the supply chain. Founded in late 2016, GrowFlow is run by experienced technology founders and executives with management experience from organizations like Google, Microsoft, Expedia, TenCent, and others, and boasts nearly 1,000 customers in 7 states - including some of the largest operations in the world. For more information, visit https://growflow.com .

