Cannabis Testing Market in the U.S. to Cross USD 4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "U.S. Cannabis Testing Market by Technology (Chromatography, Spectroscopy), Test Type (Potency Testing, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Terpene Testing, Mycotoxin Testing), Zonal Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of cannabis testing in the United States will cross $4.1 billion by 2027.

U.S. cannabis testing market for liquid chromatography (LC) segment exceeded USD 662.4 million in 2020 due to half of the cannabis testing procedures are completed through LC.

Stringent regulatory policies to ensure the availability of high-quality cannabis for the treatment of various medical conditions and recreational use will spur the demand for U.S. cannabis testing services during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the FDA has several resources available that address cannabis such as CBD, and the agency wants to ensure that stakeholders and consumers have access to these resources in a centralized location. For instance, the FDA is committed to working with State, Local, Tribal, Territorial (SLTT) Regulatory Officials for testing and commercialization of medical and adult-use cannabis across various states of the U.S.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4481

The liquid chromatography (LC) segment in the U.S. cannabis testing market was valued at USD 662.4 million in 2020, owing to half of the cannabis testing procedures being completed through LC. It provides a valuable alternative technique to gas chromatography during the analysis for cannabinoids, THC and pesticides. Liquid chromatography is often preferred for potency testing over other methods as it provides more accurate analysis as compared to gas chromatography. Furthermore, the purification standards are highly controlled in the case of liquid chromatography, giving accurate results, thereby supplementing the segment growth.

The heavy metal testing segment accounted for USD 352.5 million in 2020. Heavy metals are one of the major contaminants in cannabis and cannabis products in addition to residual solvents, pesticides, and microbial organisms. Heavy metals are known to be highly toxic that may lead to poisoning ad other complications after exposure. Several government organizations necessitate heavy metals testing of cannabis products. Additionally, increasing the legalization of cannabis in various countries for medicinal and recreational use will mandate the analysis of heavy metal testing in cannabis products.

The Mountain states zone of the U.S.'s cannabis testing market will showcase a growth rate of over 9.6% till 2027. The presence of a large number of cultivators and manufacturers of cannabis and its products is the major factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing the legalization of medical and adult-use of cannabis will act as the growth driving factor. Constant support from a number of government bodies is anticipated to positively impact the market expansion. For instance, ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) provides accreditation to various independent and third-party laboratories that provide cannabis testing services.

A few notable companies operating in the U.S. cannabis testing market are Anresco, CannaSafe, Collective Wellness of California, Digipath, Inc, EVIO, Inc., PSI Labs, Steep Hill, Inc. and SC Labs, Inc among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition and business expansion to consolidate their market presence.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4481

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 U.S. Cannabis Testing Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By technology

3.4.2 By test type

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory scenario

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1 Competitive dashboard

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/us-cannabis-testing-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

u-s-cannabis-testing-market-growth.png

U.S. Cannabis Testing Market Growth Predicted at 10.4% Through 2026: GMI

U.S. cannabis testing market for liquid chromatography (LC) segment exceeded USD 662.4 million in 2020 due to half of the cannabis testing procedures are completed through LC.

Related Links

Cannabis Testing Market Size

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.