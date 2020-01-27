Cannabusiness Sun Valley Health Partners with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Phoenix B2B Expo

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is pleased to welcome Sun Valley Health as an expo sponsor to our Arizona B2B Cannabusiness Expo in Phoenix on Feb. 13 - 14, 2020. Sun Valley Health aims to optimize the certification process by putting patients first, and to provide franchise opportunities for those interested in operating their own clinic.

The couple behind Sun Valley, Dustin and Andrea Klein, have grown to five Arizona locations, serving over 20 percent of Arizona medical marijuana patients, and have opened in Las Vegas. In addition to serving over 20,000 patients a year, Sun Valley has launched their own CBD products: Sun Valley Science; a series of full-spectrum products, and Sollievo; a line of terpene-enriched, no-THC tinctures.

"Cannabis Industrial Marketplace" provides online and expo cannabusiness experiences. The 2020 Expo series stretches throughout the US focusing on emerging markets with the online resource CannabisImp.com providing access to over 4,000 Cannabusiness suppliers, backed by Strategic Market Solutions, LLC, a B2B lead generation company.

Attendees at our Arizona expo can discuss nationwide franchise opportunities at Sun Valley Franchising's booth, but those looking to obtain their medical marijuana card in Arizona will also be able to visit the expo's certification clinic.

According to Andrea Klein, the five-step clinic process models traditional medicine, putting patients more at-ease:

Paperwork See first doctor See second doctor Upload application to state website with help of staff member Get paperwork within 2 - 48 hours after appointment

The process takes anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour. "It's similar to traditional medicine, but with an alternative product that is better for [patients]," she said.

Adding, patients can expect their paperwork to be approved within 48 hours. "They get their card as quickly as possible," Klein said. "If it's a hassle, we handle it," she added. Appointments can be scheduled online https://www.sunvalleyhealth.com/cimp/ or at Booth 156 at the expo.

Additionally, attendees interested in Sun Valley franchise opportunities can look to Booth 100, and to attend Dustin Klein's seminar "A Proven Strategy for Starting a Cannabis Business with Limited Regulations & Low Investment" on Feb. 13th at 1:30 p.m. to learn more.

To purchase passes, head to azcannabisexpo.com/tickets.

