CannaChiefs Media Announces Twitter Contest Seeking a New CEO to Take the Helm at Canopy Growth Corp.

Finding that replacement; however, will not be an easy task. It is reminiscent of the situation NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors find themselves in trying to replace Kawhi Leonard. "Those are extremely big shoes to fill and the pressure to perform will be overwhelming right out of the gate. It would almost be like taking a kid out of high school and asking him to lead the Raptors to a consecutive NBA title", says Hanni Monk, Chief Editor at CannaChiefs Media in Vancouver. "Canopy must take their time to find the right fit. I have a feeling at this stage of Canopy's brand lifecycle they need to continue growing exponentially to stay on top of the global cannabis stage. They may need to source a CEO from outside the cannabis industry, perhaps a big player from Silicon Valley who understands how to build a global partner ecosystem," added Monk.

CannaChiefs Media wants your input to help Canopy find their next Canna Chief and CEO! They are giving away a pair of VIP passes to part #1 of their Mansion Series, an edibles workshop for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on Legalization 2.0. The workshop will be located at a 10,000sq' Spanish-style villa in West Kelowna and feature 2 keynotes, 6 interactive workshops and a dinner and pool party with live DJs at the mansion. VIP passes also come with complimentary accommodation at the mansion for 2 nights and minibus return transfers to and from Kelowna and the villa. To enter this contest, follow 4 easy steps:

Follow us at http://www.twitter.com/cannachiefs50 Mention @cannachiefs50 and suggest who you think should be Canopy's next Canna Chief and CEO Make sure you use hashtag #WHOSENEXT Also mention @canopygrowth

We will announce our winner Thursday August 8th at 9am ET. For more information regarding the prize, click here Feel free to ask us for help at hello@cannachiefs.ca subject line: Canopy Twitter Contest

