CannaCraft Adopts GF Institute Cannabis Credentials

VENTURA, Calif. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower and GF Institute are proud to announce CannaCraft and its CEO Jim Hourigan are partnering with the Institute to bring new standards of professionalism, credibility, and equity to the cannabis industry through a new education and workforce development initiative.

Powered by Green Flower's content catalog containing thousands of hours of educational cannabis content, the GF Institute cannabis credentials represent a revolutionary approach to how employers handle onboarding and subject matter competency for every employee.

The first three certificate programs available for licensing beginning today -- the Manufacturing Agent Certificate, the Dispensary Associate Certificate, and the Cultivation Technician Certificate -- were designed specifically to promote and help employees develop a fundamental, functional level of knowledge in specific plant-touching verticals and positions that are in high demand today.

"The cannabis industry's rapid growth in recent years puts a spotlight on the clear need for the creation of real, meaningful, research-tested standards like what GFI will provide for this workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "CannaCraft's presence as a true leader and innovator in our field provides the Green Flower Institute with a much-needed perspective as we work with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to standardize the industry like never before."

While any Licensed Cannabis Operating company who adopts the certificates for their own team members by the end of the 2021 will be offered the opportunity to join CannaCraft and other leading cannabis employers as Founding Members, Steering Committee members like CannaCraft CEO Jim Hourigan actually provide input, guidance, oversight, and ultimately approval for these industry-first professional certificates.

"GF Institute's Standardized Certificate program provides credible cannabis knowledge that can be applied across any level and skill-set. CannaCraft realizes the value of investing and engaging our employees so that they have the individual ability to scale as CannaCraft and the cannabis industry scales," said CannaCraft CEO Jim Hourigan. "As one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the country, we are uniquely positioned to make meaningful, positive changes towards improving cannabis education, and that includes utilizing and endorsing GF Institute and their Standardized Certificate program and the academic institutions they partner with."

GF Institute's new credential programs each contain two modules designed to help employees meet the daily needs and expectations of each position. Learners who successfully complete the certificate program will receive:

Automatic enrollment into the GF Institute post-graduate community

A digital, downloadable certificate officially noting their program completion

Digital badges to display their accomplishment on LinkedIn

Physical enamel pins that signify expertise and inspire confidence with consumers

Additional benefits

"Built on the four pillars of quality, science, accessibility and community, CannaCraft strives to be an organization that invests in our employees, and one that grows, manufactures and sells quality products that consumers can trust and that has been done safely and professionally since 2014," continued Hourigan.

"GFI addresses some of the most pressing challenges in the cannabis workforce, helping leading employers like CannaCraft train and develop their employees in the necessary skills, knowledge, and credibility they need to succeed," said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. "As a community-oriented company providing recreational and medical products, CannaCraft's commitment to cultivating health and happiness through cannabis shines through -- making them an ideal Green Flower Institute Founding Member."

GF Institute is accepting Founding Member applications beginning today, September 15. Any organization that elects to partner with GF Institute and roll out the credentials to their own employees by the end of the year will receive exclusive, limited edition Founding Member physical pins to emphasize their leadership both with their own employees and with the public.

Brand representatives, cannabis executives, and other industry leaders interested in learning more information should visit www.gfinstitute.org to request the program documentation and complete a membership application.

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About CannaCraft:

CannaCraft is a vertically-integrated organization, founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Care By Design Hemp, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops, Farmer & The Felon, Gem + Jane, Satori, and Loud + Clear from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft, please visit www.cannacraft.com .

