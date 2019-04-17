CannaCraft Receives Child-Resistant Certification, Eliminating Millions of Single-Use Plastic Tubes

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaCraft, Inc., the manufacturer of California's top-selling cannabis brands, announced today that the company's vape cartridges have been certified as child-resident under the requirements of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, successfully fulfilling California's child-resistant packaging requirements for cannabis products.

Prior to receiving this certification, the two-million vape cartridges produced by CannaCraft annually were packaged in plastic, child-resistant tubes to comply with cannabis packaging regulations in California. By adding a step to the manufacturing process the company is now able to seal the vape cartridges, making them inherently child-resistant without adding excessive, single-use plastic. In a letter from the California Department of Public Health, the agency commended CannaCraft's "diligence in adhering to both the letter and spirit of the law, as you continue to pursue innovations in this emerging market."

"Public safety is a top concern for CannaCraft, but the excessive plastic waste was also troubling," said Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft's Chief Compliance Officer. "With each plastic tube standing 5.5" tall, 1 years' worth of CannaCraft's child-resistant tubes would reach over 900,000 feet if stacked. Or 30 times taller than Mount Everest. That's a lot of waste that we'll be eliminating."

Innovation has been a driving force behind CannaCraft's success, with over one-hundred unique products, the company has amassed one of the largest product portfolios in California. "By leveraging the latest manufacturing technology and drawing inspiration from production methods used in industries like health and wellness, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, we have introduced one-of-a-kind products and manufacturing methods into the cannabis space," said Dennis Hunter, CannaCraft Co-founder, adding: "As we evolve our products, we remain equally committed to evolving our production standards. This includes improving sustainability and decreasing our carbon footprint." Hunter's contributions to the cannabis industry have been widely recognized over the years, recently being named one of the "100 Most Influential People in Cannabis" by High Times for the second year in a row, specifically for innovation around cannabis products and manufacturing.

ABOUT CANNACRAFT

CannaCraft was founded in Santa Rosa, CA in 2014 and has over 200-employees. The company manufactures five of California's top-selling brands; Care By Design, AbsoluteXtracts, Satori Chocolates, HiFi Hops, and Loud & Clear, offering over one-hundred products, including vape cartridges, gel capsules, tinctures, topicals, beverages, infused candies, packaged flower, and more. For more information about CannaCraft visit www.cannacraft.com.

