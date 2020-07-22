CannaFAME Set To Unite A Global Community Of Cannabis Consumers Across Fashion, Art, Music And Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global legal cannabis market is projected to reach almost $100 billion in value by 2027 and players from every corner of the world scramble to replicate the success of those that came before them, the future belongs to CannaFAME. Recently launched with a trio of uniquely curated offerings, CannaFAME lies at the convergence of fashion, art, music and entertainment, uniting a community of consumers grounded in wellness, social connectedness and the positive impact of cannabis.

"Where others may see cannabis as a product, we recognize it as a lifestyle. Our hope is to weave the benefits of cannabis with the core lifestyles of fashion, art, music and entertainment," explains CannaFAME Co-Founder Isaiah Orlen. "It's about connecting the functionality of the compounds found in the cannabis plant to improve one's physical well-being and the emotional aspect of how those ingredients unite people around community, mind, body and soul to attain positive growth."

Conceived as an incubation hub, CannaFAME's progressive and collaborative approach aligned with best-in-class licensed partners to launch three owned and operated properties under its umbrella, each addressing distinct consumer behaviors and attitudes within the global cannabis culture.

"Our brands are designed to have long product life cycles," Orlen says. "All three brands went through extensive development phases and were conceived with large-scale SKU extensions and global market activation in mind. Price sensitivity, form factor and sector were all meticulously considered for strategic planning purposes."

Higher Frequencies

A lifestyle brand focused on mind, body and soul, Higher Frequencies is influenced by the teachings of spirituality, encouraging enlightenment and wellness through its unique and proprietary cannabis formulations. Drawing inspiration from the power of energy, such as the Solfeggio Frequencies and Chakras, the proprietary blends explore the healing benefits of botanicals and their interactions with the cannabis plant. The premier launch features a proprietary formulated vape pen and FAM (Frequency Awakening Moisturizer), an all-natural, fragrance-free, CBD and grape-seed oil-enriched moisturizer that restores and hydrates the skin while providing the natural pain relief and anti-inflammatory benefits of cannabidiol. @hftribes

Hesh's 1913

Celebrating the fruits of life, labor, love and family, Hesh's explores the many flavor profiles found in the neighborhood fruit stand and the conversations that arise from these communal gatherings. Delivering flavored cannabis products across multiple consumption categories, the premier launch features flower derived from California's family farms found in various appellations. @heshs1913

Generic Cannabis

A value-driven brand delivering high-quality cannabis products to the knowledgeable consumer, Generic Cannabis' premier launch, terp sauce pens, are blended using HTHCE (High Terpenes High Cannabinoid Extract) to deliver the taste and effect of the whole plant, using the whole plant and nothing but the plant. @genericcannabis

CannaFAME brand products are available now in California's regulated dispensaries. Spearheaded by visionary leadership of veteran executives from the beverage, travel, gaming, e-commerce and technology sectors, CannaFAME took a nimble approach to brand development and marketing, proudly creating Higher Frequencies, Hesh's, and Generic Cannabis, the first three brands in its curated portfolio. More information on the company's brands and executive leadership can be found at CannaFAME.com.

About CannaFAME

CannaFAME is a brand and product development company that incubates, owns and operates global cannabis brands across the lifestyle platforms of Fashion, Art, Music and Entertainment. Our brands and products are grounded in wellness, social connectedness and the positive impact of cannabis. Our pursuits are guided by our commitment to cultivate a positive social impact.

