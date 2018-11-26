CannaLean Develops New Cannabidiol & Chitosan Formulation to Safely Lower Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels; A Stain Alternative With Fewer Risks

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CannaLean, an Israeli company committed to the research and development of a novel proprietary formulation of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Chitosan that will potentially benefit millions of patients suffering from dyslipidemia, has completed in vivo studies showing a significant decrease in cholesterol/triglyceride, demonstrating the potential clinical effect of the novel patent-protected formulation.

There is currently a clinical unmet need to develop a new and safe solution for treating dyslipidemia - reducing the LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels - without the side effects of currently available therapies. Its prevalence is very common and as much as 50% of the adult population worldwide suffer from some kind of dyslipidemia.

When lifestyle changes are insufficient to reduce lipid levels (including cholesterol and triglycerides), statins are the most common treatment. While statins are highly effective, they often cause side effects, such as memory loss, muscle pain, digestive problems, and, in the worst cases, liver damage and death. CannaLean is developing an alternative to statins for the reduction of lipids using CBD as the active ingredient.

CannaLean has developed a novel formulation of Cannabidiol (CBD), with chitosan, a biocompatible, non-toxic, and non-immunogenic compound that enhances the potential of CBD to significantly reduce cholesterol and triglycerides.

Our preliminary in vivo results in animals models show the effect of the novel formulation on cholesterol and triglycerides reduction, as compared to controls and each compound alone.

CannaLean's Medical Director Dr. Dror Robinson noted: "High Cholesterol and Triglycerides levels are a serious health problem in our community and being able to effectively lower cholesterol and triglycerides without the use of current drugs solutions such as Statins will be a major breakthrough in lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke. Our unique formulation of cannabidiol and chitosan has shown positive results in in-vivo studies and we look forward to upcoming clinical trials that will provide further evidence for this promising new therapy."

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Israel, CannaLean is a company committed to the research and development of a novel proprietary formulation of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Chitosan that will potentially benefit millions of patients suffering from dyslipidemia. CannaLean has completed various in vivo studies showing a significant decrease in cholesterol triglyceride blood levels, demonstrating the potential clinical effect of the novel patent-protected formulations.

CannaLean has established an active partnership with one of our shareholders - MOR Research Applications, the tech transfer company of CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES. CLALIT is the largest HMO in Israel, with over 4.5 million members. CLALIT operates 14 full-scale hospitals specializing in all fields of medicine, as well as over 2000 community clinics with over 9000 physicians. The MOR-CannaLean partnership allows us to reach vast numbers of patients and data.

