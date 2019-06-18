CannAmerica Announces Increasing Demand for its Products and Provides Update on its Nevada Launch with Flower One

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CANA" or the "Company") (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) is pleased to announce that its brand of products are now being distributed by Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQB: FLOOF) and production is increasing in order to meet demand.

In April, Flower One ordered 50,000 units from the Company for cannabis-product fulfillment in Nevada. Circulation of packaging related to this order began in the Las Vegas area earlier this month with distribution in dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada now available to consumers.

Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO of CANA, stated, "The Company is thrilled to have our new recipes and new packaging back in the Nevada market with our new partners Flower One. The excitement created in the Nevada marketplace by Flower One's amazing 455,000 square foot facility is generating increased success for our products in Nevada through Flower One's ability to provide retailers with access to our high-quality and fresh edibles."

In order to assist with an effective launch of new gummies and packaging in the Nevada market, the CannAmerica team was onsite in the beginning of June with Flower One to provide training on the infusion and packaging process. The demand for the Company's gummies continues to increase resulting in Flower One already making a second order of 60,000 units.

"We had a great week with the Flower One team at the beginning of the month and are excited to be working in unison with a partner who can fulfill our anticipated increase in orders across Nevada due to their large quantities of quality cannabis," said Dan Anglin. "The response from dispensaries has been tremendous with an increase in orders being placed, and production levels are rising in order to meet requests from consumers. We are excited to get started on fulfilling Flower One's second order right away."

Further to its press release dated January 7, 2019, the Company announces the expiration of its previously announced letter of intent to create a joint venture with Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (TSXV: GENE;OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) and CBDistribution Company Ltd. The parties continue to explore mutually beneficial alternatives.

CannAmerica Brands is a Colorado-based, marine-veteran-founded cannabis brand known for its line of top-tier cannabis gummies and edibles currently available in three states. Flower One is now licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell CannAmerica Brands' signature cannabis Fruit Juice Gummies and Super Soft Gummies to all cannabis retailers in Nevada.

About CannAmerica Brands Corp.

CannAmerica Brands is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada and Maryland. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.

