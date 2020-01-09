CannAmerica Brands Corp Announces Product Launch in Oklahoma

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica" or the "Company") (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) is pleased to announce that its partners, Total Herbal Care, LLC (THC Inc.), a woman owned and family operated licensed cannabis operator in Oklahoma, have completed extensive training on production and distribution of CannAmerica edible products and have begun distribution of products in dispensaries across the state of Oklahoma.

"With the launch of our Gummies this week in the great state of Oklahoma, we have now established sales of our products in all four time zones in the United States and can truly call CannAmerica a 'national brand'," said Dan Anglin, CEO and founder of CannAmerica Brands Corp.

Anglin continued: "Our partners, THC Inc., have worked diligently over the course of the last six months to meet all of the state and local requirements for cannabis licensure and training as a CannAmerica licensee. Things always seem to take longer than anyone expects in the Cannabis space, but since announcing our agreement with THC Inc. our goal has been to introduce the products to the market in this region in Q1 of 2020. As with all our goals to date, we've met that expectation and look forward to meaningfully connecting the brand with dispensaries and patients in the great state of Oklahoma."

"In a time when many cannabis companies are downsizing, reorganizing their corporate structures or reducing expectations for growth, CannAmerica continues its expansion as planned since going public. We've set our sights on very specific markets with carefully selected operational partners, and have remained focused on the areas of expertise that our team has deep knowledge of: manufacturing great CPG products for a loyal and always growing consumer base who understands that our products are not only consistent in efficacy and made with quality ingredients, but also affordable. As the cannabis marketplace continues to mature across the United States, far too many consumers are realizing that their preferred cannabis products come with an enormous tax associated with them, and have begun to steer away from regulated and safe cannabis products due to the high cost at the cash register; our goal has always been to provide patients in medical cannabis marketplaces with access to quality cannabis products, or consumers in the adult-use markets across North America with affordable options that bring them back to the dispensary and out of the black markets. We believe our continued growth proves that model to be what consumers and dispensaries are seeking in 2020," concluded Anglin.

About CannAmerica Brands Corp.

CannAmerica is a U.S. marine veteran founded and managed portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, Massachusetts and the Country of Canada. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.

