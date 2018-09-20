CannaMojo Is The World's First Cannabis Infused Male Enhancement Capsule

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaMojo, the world's first THC-infused male enhancement capsule, is now available at select recreational dispensaries throughout Colorado. By merging THC with natural aphrodisiacs, Revered, Inc. has created the first product in the marijuana industry to target a male audience.

This revolutionary cannabis product comes in capsule form and blends 10 MGs of distilled THC with an all-natural, proprietary blend. Each pack of CannaMojo contains five capsules which are designed to enhance male experiences.

Founder & CEO Edward Naylon states that, "CannaMojo isn't a cure for Erectile Dysfunction. It's a party pill designed to turn the average player into an All-Star."

A single CannaMojo capsule increases longevity & rigidity by increasing blood flow to the phallic region. Scientifically proven aphrodisiacs like Maca & Ginseng are CannaMojo's core, natural ingredients. The 10 MGs of THC element present in a single CannaMojo heighten arousement and create a mind-blowing experience by releasing dopamine to receptors.

"We invented CannaMojo because we saw a void in the industry," said marketing Director Barry Bard. "From Foria to Whoopi & Maya, there are plenty of feminine-centric options available at dispensaries. But we couldn't think of any male-focused brands--so CannaMojo was born."

The product affects consumers in about 30-40 minutes before a noticed increase in sexual appetite. The effects of ingesting its natural ingredients can last for days so your endorphins or "Mojo" stay activated without the high from THC.

"Every man wants the Mojo," said Naylon. "Cannabis and sex are a match made in heaven. Why shouldn't men have the same options women have?"

CannaMojo plans to release similar, male-targeted products in the future from prerolls to lubricants while aggressively pursuing licensing opportunities in other markets.

Revered, Inc. is based in Aurora, Colorado and also produces the Quest Concentrates live resin and the THC-infused AeroInhaler. The cannabis industry's premier THC-infused inhaler was named 2017 cannabis invention of the year by The Cannabis Business Awards.

For more information, please visit http://cannamojo710.com/

