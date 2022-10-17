Cannanda Sets the Record Straight on CB2 Oil

NEWMARKET, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be easy for consumers to become confused in the discourse surrounding the usage of cannabinoid products. This is especially true when it comes to distinguishing the differences between CBD oil and CB2 oil. Many people assume that because they both target the endocannabinoid system (ECS), they are one in the same. However, this could not be further from the truth. This is why it's important for customers to be educated about the different cannabinoid products and their purposes. By understanding these differences, consumers can make an informed decision when they purchase CBD oil or CB2 oil.

Dr. Know has held positions as Scientific Evaluator, and Director of R&D for major organizations, and sits on the board of Canada's most-read natural health magazine and one of the world's most-visited natural health websites. Drawing on an extensive network of doctors, health experts, and industry professionals, our products go through rigorous testing and scientific validation for years before ever reaching your hands. Cannanda exists to help people and animals achieve a full and happy life. We do this by creating unique multi-award-winning Natural Health Products with unrelenting quality, safety, and efficacy--all while delivering a customer service experience second to none.

One of the key differences between the two oils is where they are sourced from. CBD oil is directly obtained from the leaves, stalks, and flowers of the hemp plant. CB2 oil, on the other hand, is a blend of terpenes (the active compounds of essential oils) from hemp and other plants.

The process of creating CB2 oil begins by obtaining a nutritious and therapeutic oil from the seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant. It is later infused with CB2 terpenes from hemp and other plants. Despite its source, it is important to note that CB2 oil does not produce an intoxicating effect like other cannabis products (due to an absence of THC in the oil).

This CB2 Hemp Seed Oil provides a number of health-promoting properties. Some of the health benefits include: inflammation reduction, improvement of heart health, lower blood pressure, and natural pain relief. CB2 oil is also an effective natural health solution for anxiety, depression, and sleeping problems.

Further, CB2 oil absorbs more effectively into the body than CBD; and therefore, consumers are able to experience the benefits much stronger than that of other products. It also has a legal international travel status, so you are able to take it with you when you visit other countries.

With all these benefits, it's no wonder why CB2 is seen as a much better alternative to CBD. One of the most important aspects of CB2 is that it supplies the user with the medical benefits of cannabis-sourced products without the often-disorienting experience of a high. Additionally, the near absence of THC in CB2 oil means that it's safe for those who undergo regular drug testing.

Another important benefit of CB2 oil is that it is completely safe to consume. Every ingredient used in CB2 has a Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status with the FDA. Most importantly, CB2 is safe to use alongside other medications, as it does not cause adverse drug interactions.

CB2 oil is also safe to be consumed by dogs; and has been approved by health regulators in Canada, Australia, and South Korea as a Veterinary Health Product for pain, anxiety, and overall health.

Conversely, most CBD products lack a GRAS status, as there is not enough data to prove that it is safe by consumption, and worse, can have negative interactions with many medications.

Dr. Lee Know, the co-founder and managing director of Cannanda, stated:

The benefit of CB2 is that it side-steps every problem that plagues CBD; problems like adverse drug interactions, unanswered questions regarding safety, undisclosed THC and other quality issues. CB2 oil also has double the success rate compared to CBD, and has much more direct effect on pain, arthritis, and any other inflammatory condition.

When it comes to cannabinoid products, it's important for customers to know that they are consuming a safe product from a reputable company. CB2 oil offers many of the same health benefits without the consequences caused by the psychoactive effects of THC. This, alongside its GRAS and legal travel status, make CB2 the superior counterpart to traditional CBD. Contact Cannanda today to learn more about this groundbreaking product and how it can promote your health and wellness.

About the company:

Cannanda is an Ontario-based company founded by a naturopathic physician with an extensive background in the natural health and cannabis industries. The company draws on research from the recreational, medicinal, and academic fields on marijuana to create products that complement or replicate the health benefits of traditional cannabis products.

Contact Details:

Lee Know

[email protected]

647.556.9997

SOURCE Cannanda