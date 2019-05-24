Cannara Biotech Appoints Dr. Sara May to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech ("Cannara" or the "Company") (CSE: LOVE) (FRA: 8CB) (OTCMKTS: CNBTF), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on cultivation and cannabis-infused products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sara May, PhD. to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. May is recognized as an expert in the medical cannabis sector and will bring additional skill sets and help strengthen the Company's Board.

"Dr. Sara May's experience in the cannabis sector is an asset to our Board of Directors, especially as we near the completion of construction on Phase-One of our indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility. As we transition to implementing processes and procedures for cultivation, Dr. May's hands on experience in such matters will be of tremendous value to Cannara," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara.

Dr. Sara May has held numerous leadership positions within the medical cannabis industry overseeing project operations, implementing quality control/quality assurance measures, as well as standard operating procedures. Dr. May has more than ten years of experience designing, implementing and managing large-scale research projects in the laboratory, field and greenhouse settings. Additionally, she has expertise in national, international, provincial and regional legislative acts and regulations.

Dr. May is the current president of FV Pharma and replaces outgoing former president of FV Pharma, Thomas Fairfull, on Cannara's Board of Directors.

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech (CSE:LOVE) is building one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech's facility will produce high-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets.

