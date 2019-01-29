Cannara Biotech Enters Cannabinoid-Infused Beverage Product Category

Partners with a Leading Quebec Microbrewery

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara Biotech" or the "Company") (CSE: LOVE), a Montreal-based company that is building a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on cultivation and cannabis-infused products, today announced it has entered into a letter of intent with a leading Quebec microbrewery to develop cannabinoid-infused beverages. Following the regulations relating to edibles and beverages coming into effect next October, consumers will be able to purchase a variety of cannabinoid-infused beverages including non-alcoholic beer, kombucha and cider.

"Many of the world's most successful beverage companies have aggressively invested in Cannabinoid-infused product development underscoring this product category's market potential," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara Biotech. "This agreement also underscores our commitment in building Cannara Biotech into a premium Canadian cannabis company by leveraging our facility's unique size and flexibility, partnering with industry leaders and supporting these joint ventures with both financial and human capital."

Cannabinoid-infused beverage sales are forecasted to reach $260 million for North America by 2022, according to Canaccord Genuity. In addition to non-alcoholic cannabinoid-infused beer, this is the first of many partnerships that we intend to use the facility to execute our collaboration strategy to produce edibles, pet-products, cosmetics and other beverages for the Canadian market.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech is building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility located in Farnham, less than 45 minutes from Montreal. Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facility will produce high-grade indoor hydroponically grown cannabis and derivative products for the Canadian and international markets. Working with partners, Cannara will generate licensing revenues, rental revenues and revenue streams from joint-venture arrangements leveraging this valuable property. For more information, visit our website: www.cannara.ca

